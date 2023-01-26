Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to the Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn basketball no longer holds the nation’s longest home-game winning streak.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) fell at the hands of Texas A&M by a final score of 79-63 on Wednesday night. A hot start was quickly negated by a better performance from the Aggies.

On this live edition of Locked On Auburn, we discuss what went wrong for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

