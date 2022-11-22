Pocket knife found in student’s backpack at Pyne Arts School

LOWELL — A pocket knife, with a less than 2 1/2-inch blade, was discovered inside a student’s backpack at the Pyne Arts Magnet School on Friday, according to school officials.

Principal Wendy Crocker-Roberge sent a letter to members of the school community, saying the knife was “unintentionally” discovered by staff in the middle school student’s backpack just prior to dismissal.

According to Crocker-Roberge, “school personnel acted swiftly” and the Lowell Police Department was contacted.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance at Pyne Arts,” Crocker-Roberge said in the letter. “We take any violations of safety seriously and we will continue to partner with Lowell Police and district officials to ensure our continued safety at school.”

Another knife was reportedly discovered at another Lowell school earlier this month, although it was described by Lowell Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Myers as a plastic toy knife

Myers said the toy knife, discovered Nov. 9 by staff at the Shaughnessy Elementary School, was decorative and part of a costume.

“The schools take toy weapon possession seriously because they don’t want kids bringing them to school,” Myers said.

