POB DECA Continues to ‘Thrive’

Plainview-Old Bethpage’s DECA chapter achieved Thrive-level recognition by DECA International this year. The recognition is awarded to chapters that have completed certain campaigns designed to grow membership and build lasting partnerships between the schools and local community. Only seven chapters in New York State achieved this recognition this year.

DECA is an association of marketing students that encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions. DECA, and other extracurricular programs offered by the District, allow students to pursue their interests and thrive both inside and outside of the classroom. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of its program of leadership for the year. In order to receive Thrive-level recognition, the chapter must complete two out of three campaigns, including the Community Service Campaign, Ethical Leadership Campaign and Promotional Campaign. As part of the effort, Plainview-Old Bethpage DECA planned, organized and implemented POB’s Coaches vs. Cancer Campaign, a school-wide kickball tournament, participated in Homecoming, Hosted 5th grade Financial Literacy Day, and held numerous virtual career cafes.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage DECA members who contributed to the Thrive-level recognition were Andrew Greenbaum, Zachary Zutler, Dylan Germain, Maya Kunis, Emily Sorgie, Reece Bennett, Max Marcus, Jesse Singer, Sydney Epstein, Emma Denson and Tyler Sperry, with the assistance of their advisor, Lindsay DeLucca. As part of achieving Thrive, Plainview-Old Bethpage’s chapter will be recognized at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC), which is to be held from April 22 to April 25 in Orlando, Florida. “The THRIVE Campaign is a great way for our officers to showcase the various community-wide events that POB DECA hosts each year,” said Delucca. “These events are entirely planned, organized and implemented by our student members. By doing so, students learn a variety of skills to help them in their futures, including public speaking, communications, teamwork and collaboration.”

