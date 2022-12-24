POAC prepares for new art classes





Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a neophyte, the Pend Oreille Arts Council classes held at the Joyce Dillon Studio, 110 Main St., Sandpoint, will be sure to enhance your creative talents. From pastels to acrylics to elements of design and many more, there is a class waiting for you.

Because many classes are starting the first week in January, it’s now time to go to artinsandpoint.org/jds to sign up. Classes are kept to a maximum of 10 students so instructors can give individual attention to each student. Also, times and dates vary so there’s bound to be one that will fit your schedule.

“We have several classes that were popular in the past and some exciting new offerings as well,” said Jan Rust, POAC board member and chair of JDS. “Four of the new classes include glass chimes made from recycled materials, stained glass, realistic painting and an introduction to weaving.”

Rust said that registration for classes closes one week before the class starts, so participants are encouraged to register early. Cost of classes is kept low and is predicated on the length of the lesson period.

“Student comments from our 2022 season told us that our students appreciated being in a creative environment and connecting with other people who shared their interests,” she said. “We look forward to meeting even more new artists this year.”

POAC launched the Joyce Dillon Studio after the organization received a bequest from Dillon in her will. POAC board members and staff wanted to use the gift in a way that spoke to POAC’s mission and honored — with the studio being the end result.

“One of her last wishes was to help POAC continue its mission of providing artistic and cultural opportunities for the citizens of our community,” Deaner said at the time that plans for the studio were announced. “The first step of this wish is the establishment of a classroom/studio where local artists and students, both young and old, can continue expanding their artistic endeavors.”

Consistent with POAC’s mission and Dillon’s desire to help the community, the JDS committee aspires to make art classes accessible to everyone. Classes are designed to be affordable, with pricing dependent on class length.

All classes are held upstairs at 110 Main Street, downtown Sandpoint. For more information and registration go to artinsandpoint/jds-studio.