Justin and Mike Thomas grabbed the first-round lead at the PNC Championship. Getty Images

The PNC Championship may be an Unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas took the first-round lead with a 15-under 57, which was two ahead of Team Woods and Team Singh, and three ahead of Team Langer.

Tiger and Charlie Woods, the talk of this tournament since they first entered it in 2020, finished second to Team Daly last season, but they are in good position to make a run for the title this year (and earn bragging rights over the Thomases) .

You can watch it all unfold on Sunday from 12:30-1:30 pm ET on Golf Channel and from 1:30-4:30 pm on NBC. The purse breakdown is below.

PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000