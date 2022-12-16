PNC Championship committee decides to move Charlie Woods up a tee box

It looked as though Charlie Woods was set to play the same tees as major Champions John Daly, Vijay Singh and Nelly Korda in this weekend’s PNC Championship.

However, there’s been a change of plans.

One day after reporting that the 13-year-old Woods would play from a tee box one removed from the Championship set, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, citing the tournament committee, tweeted Thursday that Charlie would again play from the red tees (two removed from the back tees).

But even though the Younger Woods will play from the same tees as last year, his yardage will increase. Here’s a look at the distances from the four tees at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club’s Lake Course, according to the official scorecard (with 2021 yardages in parenthesis).

Yellow: 7,094 yards (7,126)

White: 6,754 yards (6,576)

Red: 6,452 yards (6,036)

Blue: 5,643 yards (5,499)

The yellow tees are used for PGA Tour pros 54 years old and younger; white tees for PGA Tour pros 55-64, family members 14 and over, and LPGA pros; red tees for pros 65-72, family members 12-13, and LPGA pros 50 and over; blue tees for pros and family members 73 and over, and Juniors 11 and under.

Full-field tee times from the PNC Championship

During The Match, Tiger confessed that Charlie has outdriven the 15-time major champion.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. [Charlie] finally did it a few weeks ago,” Woods said. “I spun one, they tomahawked one and got me.”

The golf world will have a chance to see if Charlie can outdrive Papa Woods at the PNC Championship. But with Tiger playing from the tips, Charlie’s ball may be ahead of dad’s for the majority of the two-day tournament.