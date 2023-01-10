PNC Bank Pledges $500,000 For New Education Center At The Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art today announced a major contribution from PNC Bank consisting of $500,000 towards the Museum’s Centennial Campaign. This award will help to grow education and exhibition programming at the new PNC Family Classroom and Gallery, a new 1,680 sq. ft. space located in the Museum’s renovated and expanded Vinik Family Education Center.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Tampa Museum of Art today announced a major contribution from PNC Bank consisting of $500,000 towards the Museum’s Centennial Campaign. This award will help to grow education and exhibition programming at the new PNC Family Classroom and Gallery, a new 1,680 sq. ft. space located in the Museum’s renovated and expanded Vinik Family Education Center.

“We’re proud to be long-time sponsors of this gem in the community,” he said Chad LoarPNC regional president for West and Central Florida. “With the PNC Family Classroom and Gallery, thousands of students and families will have the opportunity to learn about the vast world of art and culture through the many programs and exhibits that the Tampa Museum of Art offers.”

The Museum currently serves approximately 14,000 children, adults and teens through on and off-site education programs across Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay Region. As a result of the completed renovations, including the Education Center and expanded gallery spaces, the number of students the Museum serves each year will more than quadruple.

“PNC Bank has long been generously invested in the success of the Tampa Museum of Art,” he said Michael Tomor, Ph.D., the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art. “We are excited to unveil the new PNC Family Classroom and Gallery as a place where museum visitors and their families can enjoy art-making activities on designated family days, as well as a flexible space for regional and student art exhibitions.”

PNC Bank is also a Sponsor of Museums for All at the Tampa Museum of Art. Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. The program encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits by providing free admission to individuals and families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits. Museums for All is part of the Tampa Museum of Art’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for Corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; Wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit http://www.pnc.com.

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Founded in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art inspires visitors with engaging exhibitions and innovative educational programs that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art. The Museum houses one of the largest Greek and Roman antiquities collections in the southeast United States. As one of the region’s most prominent Museums devoted to the art of our time, the Museum’s permanent collection also embraces sculpture, photography, painting, new media, and more.

The Museum’s new Vinik Family Education Center offers expanded year-round studio art classes, lectures, and tours that allow children, teens, and adults to discover new perspectives and learn different art-making techniques. Likewise, through unique community partnerships, the Museum offers Outreach programs that provide art-therapy-informed interventions and Meaningful modes of self-expression to vulnerable segments of the population.

Located in the heart of downtown Tampa, the Tampa Museum of Art leads as both a cultural institution and a community museum dedicated to celebrating its home city’s diversity. In 2021, the Museum embarked on an ambitious renovation and expansion to increase exhibition space and education facilities to accommodate growing community partnerships and allow more hands-on, up-close experiences for students and adults. The renovated spaces opened in 2022 and the Museum continues campaigning for its 51,000 SF expansion plan.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m – 5 p.mand Thursdays from 10 a.m – 8 p.m.

