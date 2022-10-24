Plymouth South football improves to 7-0 with win over North Quincy

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth South football is just a win away from checking an important item off their to-do list.

The Panthers improved to 7-0 Friday night with a 21-0 road win at North Quincy High School. They are all alone at the top of the Patriot League’s Fisher Division standings and can clinch the title with a win Friday night (7 pm start) at Scituate High to end the first part of the regular season.

South is the only team left in the Fisher Division without a league loss. The closest ones to them are Hanover and Scituate with one league loss each. Quincy High, North Quincy, as well as Pembroke have all fallen off the pace for a shot at the title.

The Panthers have won the league title in two of the last three years. The team that broke the recent run of success was Friday night’s opponent, Scituate High. They took the top spot last season on their path to a Division 4 Super Bowl title win over Duxbury High.

“For the last five or six years, it always seems like it’s been us or them. We’ve played some great football games against each other,” Plymouth South Head Coach Darren Fruzzetti said about recent Battles with the Sailors. “(SHS Head Coach) Herb Devine has a great program going over there. They always have big, fast, and talented players and they plug them all into a system that works really well for them.”

After some recent nail-biters against Foxborough, Hanover, and then Pembroke that all came down to the final minute, Plymouth South’s been able to Breathe a little easier the last two weeks with decisive wins over Quincy High and now North Quincy. All three scores against the Raiders came in the second quarter on rushing touchdowns from junior Casious Johnson, senior Heath McGilvray, and freshman Gio Ruberio.

Johnson paced the offense with 204 yards on the ground to go with his touchdown. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing in three straight years now with 1,051 in seven games so far.

“Casious is the one that makes us go on offense,” Fruzzetti said. “It’s great to see him healthy and running the way he can again while helping us win football games.”

Friday’s shutout was the second of the senior for a Plymouth South defense that’s firing on all cylinders right now.

“Our defense has really been a positive for us this season. That unit’s been excellent,” Fruzzetti said. One of the leaders of the defense has been senior FB/DE Heath McGilvray, who had two sacks and multiple quarterback pressures to go along with his rushing touchdown Friday night.

“Heath has been huge on both sides of the football. We use him mostly as a fullback on offense, but he also has the speed to take a handoff and break away with it,” Fruzzetti said. “On defense, he’s been one of the top players in the Patriot League this season. Defensive end is a tough position to play, but when you look at the game film, #40 (McGilvray) is always in the middle of the action.”

The first part of the high school football season will end after the Scituate game and the Panthers are in a strong spot to make a run in the upcoming state tournament. Plymouth South is second in the latest Division 3 power rankings (from Oct. 21), meaning they’ll be playing at home in the early games of the playoffs. The only team in front of them in the power rankings is Milton High.

On the other side of America’s Hometown, the Playoffs are not part of the immediate future for the Plymouth North football team. The Blue Eagles fell to 0-7 Friday night after a 41-6 home loss to Whitman-Hanson and will wrap up this portion of the schedule Friday night at Marshfield High. The MIAA will then schedule North to play a fellow non-playoff team for the next three weeks, leading up to the annual Thanksgiving contest with Plymouth South.

