Plymouth South football beats Pembroke in a last-minute defensive stand

PLYMOUTH – For the third week in a row, the Plymouth South High football team was tested.

And for the third week in a row, the Panthers passed the test.

Following close wins over Foxboro and Hanover, this week’s test for the Panthers was Pembroke. The Titans ran back the opening kickoff for a score and remained in front until Casious Jackson scored from 9 yards out with 3:41 left to play.

Pembroke then drove down the field and got to South’s 3-yard-line on a fourth-and-goal with 40 seconds left. The Titans went for a pass to the end zone for the win, but Plymouth South senior Captain Liam Davis had other plans, swatting away a Jake Falco pass intended for Will McNamara to put a cap on an Absolute thrill ride of a 28-22 win for Plymouth South.

Plymouth South improved to 5-0 while Pembroke’s record dropped to 2-3.

With Pembroke’s defense doing a solid job on Johnson (70 yards rushing, two TD’s), the Panthers needed a spark on offense. They got exactly what they were looking for from senior quarterback Cole Brunstrom as he connected on 14-of-22 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown on South’s Senior Night.

Fellow Seniors Jamie Andrews (five catches for 100 yards) and Declan Davis (four catches, 63 yards, 1 TD) were his prime targets on the night.

“We’re a run-heavy team, but when the other team stacks the box, we need to switch things up and make some plays in the passing game. That’s what we did tonight,” the second-year starting QB said. “The guys stepped up and played a great game. We were down after two quarters, so we knew we had to come out and win the second half.”

Pembroke Coach Steve Aborn has got his 2-3 Squad believing they can play with anyone. They lost to Scituate by a point last week and took Plymouth South to their absolute breaking point. Good things continue to happen each week for the Titans and more wins are soon to follow, Promised Aborn.

“They fought hard. They were resilient and battled the entire game. I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Aborn said. “We were able to slow down (Casious Johnson) like no other team has this season and that kind of hard work put us in a position to win the game. We’re a better team every game and our goal is to be playing our best football come playoff time.”

Pembroke’s Brendan Kanya took the opening kick at his own 10 and exploded down the length of the field for a stunning 90-yard TD. Jack Tosone ran in the 2-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead. The Titans were back on the scoreboard on their opening drive with a 28-yard Falco to McNamara touchdown pass. McNamara was well covered on the play, but he elevated over the defender to Haul in the TD catch.

Trailing 15-0, the Panthers came up empty on their two opening drives before getting some momentum. Brunstrom hit Andrews and Declan Davis with passes for positive yards, and on a 4th down from the Pembroke 24, Declan Davis came up with a great sliding catch in the end zone to cut Pembroke’s lead down to 15-7.

Liam Davis picked off a Falco pass along the sideline to stop a Pembroke drive as the teams went into the break with the same score.

Receiving the kickoff to open the second half, it only took the Panthers 1:01 of game time to tie it up. Johnson carried the ball for 11 yards and was twisting and turning for even more when the ball was jarred loose. Fortunately for South, junior Jesse Hayes was right there to grab the football and he took it all the way down to the 14. Freshman Gio Lynch took a handoff on the next play and ran 14 yards for the touchdown. Nick McNulty caught a pass from Brunstrom on the 2-point conversion to make it a 15-15 game.

The Titans drove right back down the field and Tosone finished off the drive with a 16-yard score. Falco’s kick was good and his team was right back on top 22-15.

Plymouth South had an answer on its next possession. Brunstrom and Liam Davis connected on key third down passes of 17 and 32 yards to set up a Johnson touchdown run to tie it up, 22-22, in the final seconds of the third quarter.

The Titans drove right back down the field, advancing into Plymouth South’s red zone before Jackson Elliott intercepted a Falco pass in the end zone with 6:36 left to play in the tie game.

After a pair of Johnson runs, Brunstrom went to the air and found Andrews cutting over the middle of the field. Sixty-seven yards later, Andrews had the Panthers at Pembroke’s 10. Johnson was stopped on first down before heading to the outside for a nine-yard score. The kick was just wide, but South had their first lead of the game, 28-22, with 3:41 left.

Pembroke wouldn’t go quietly. Falco competed passes to Steve Johnson and McNamara to get to Plymouth South’s 9-yard line with under two minutes to play. Three straight Tosone carries picked up three yards. Setting up for fourth down, Plymouth South jumped offside, and the ball was moved to the 3. Pembroke decided to try a pass for the win, but Liam Davis knocked down Falco’s pass to McNamara in the back of the end zone to end the Threat .

Pembroke takes on North Quincy next week. Plymouth South is home again Friday night to host Quincy High.

Said Panthers Coach Darren Fruzzetti, “The Patriot League is a Gauntlet this season. We were able to beat two good football teams the last two weeks in Hanover and then Pembroke, and it doesn’t get an easier with Quincy, Scituate, and North Quincy still to go.”