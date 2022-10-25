Plymouth golf teams finish the season at the South sectionals

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth North and Plymouth South’s golf teams wrapped up the fall season last week at the Easton Country Club where they competed in the South Sectional championships.

Plymouth North was on the golf course first, taking part in the Div. 1 South Championship on Monday. They tied for ninth place as a team with Braintree High with a total team score of 327. The winning Squad was Xaverian Brothers High School with a score of 295.

The low scorer for the Blue Eagles was Aidan Lennon with an 80 that put him in 34th place overall. The six North Golfers were bunched within 10 strokes of each other with Sam Magnarelli and Sean Fisher carding an 82, Spencer Katz shot an 83, Drew Adair had an 88, and Patrick Kearney came back to the clubhouse with a final score of 90.

Plymouth South was part of the Division 2 South Finals on Tuesday, finishing seventh as a team with a score of 345. Bishop Stang won the team Championship with a score of 290.

Senior James Lopes came away as the low scorer for the Panthers, shooting a score of 81 to earn 19th place overall. Sophomore Cam Teller had an 86, freshman Lucas Bartlett carded an 87, senior Demitri Stefo shot a 91, Tim Spiegel was a 95, and Trevor Sousa finished his season with a score of 100.

Plymouth South (9-7) will graduate half of their 12 golfers, but they have a good place to start in 2023 with Tettler and Bartlett both returning. Lopes and Stefo were selected to the Patriot League All-Star squad. Spiegel (Scholar-Athlete) and Sousa (Sportsmanship) were the team’s individual award winners.

Plymouth North recovered from a six-match losing streak at the beginning of the schedule to finish the season with a record of 9-8. Aidan Lennon was the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete winner. Patrick Kearney won the Sportsmanship Award.

Hingham High won the Keenan Division side of the Patriot League. Scituate High was the top team in the Fisher Division. League MVP’s this year are Scituate’s Zach Fernandes and Hingham’s Carson Erick. The Team Sportsmanship winners were Silver Lake (Kennan) and Pembroke (Fisher).

