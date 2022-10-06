Plummer Joins Seward Basketball Staff

Kenny Hernandez

LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College welcomes Joel Plummer as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for the Saints program. Plummer enters his first season with the Saints and brings eight years of collegiate coaching experience. Most recently, he spent five years at Murray State College (2017-22) as the Assistant men’s basketball coach. While in Liberal, Plummer will also serve as an Assistant housing director at Seward County and a PLT instructor at USD 480.

While with the Aggies in Tishomingo, OK, Plummer helped the program to an 81-64 (.558) overall record over the five seasons. Murray State (MSC) won the Region II Tournament Championship in its third season (2019-20) and made it to the NJCAA National tournament before being canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Plummer was responsible for recruiting, scouting, film, player development, and housing, and was the Head Women’s & Men’s Golf Coach (2019-22) and went to Women’s nationals in 2021 and men’s nationals in 2022.

Before MSC, Plummer spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach at the University of Illinois Springfield (2014-17). While at UIS, he was responsible for recruiting, video and film exchange, opponent scouting, player development, scheduling, and academic progress. Plummer coached and developed multiple student-athletes, including some that went on to play overseas.

In Graduate school, Plummer was a Graduate Assistant for the Men’s Basketball program at Kansas State University (2012-14). Plummer was a part of the 2012-2013 Big 12 Championship team and was also a part of two NCAA Tournament appearances. Plummer was responsible for the team’s equipment, student managers, camps, and any duties assigned by the coaching staff or administration. He graduated from K-State with a Master of Science Degree in Academic Advising in December 2014.

For Plummer’s undergraduate degree, he attended the University of Kansas. He graduated in December of 2012 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management, where he was also a part of the student manager program.

Born and raised in Paola, KS, Plummer brings knowledge from all collegiate levels and is ready to get the year underway with the Saints.