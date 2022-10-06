Plumas Arts holds a gallery reception this Friday; lots of activities in Oct.

Plumas Arts is holding a gallery opening reception this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 pm at 525 Main Street in Quincy.

For the month of October, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Joanie Baldwin. Joanie is a Northern California girl — born and raised in Butte County. She attended Butte College and received an AA Degree in Fine Arts and continued her studies at CSU Chico.

For almost 20 years Joanie owned a custom sewing business. She started by drawing animal illustrations as gifts for family and friends. She works mostly from photos taken by her eldest son. Her passion for detail is why pen and ink are her favorite mediums. In 2021, Joanie submitted three illustrations to an International juried art competition and received the Talent Prize award for them.

Coming this month

October is an exciting month at Plumas Arts! Here are some things to keep an eye out for:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday, Oct. 8

Words & Music returns, Thursday, Oct. 13

Mountain Harvest Beer Festival, Saturday, Oct. 15

Local Films Festival, Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday thru Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm

Info on more events can be found on the Plumas Arts home page: https://www.plumasarts.org/