Plumas Arts features two artists; opening reception Friday

Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 pm at 525 Main Street in Quincy.

Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artists Liz Ramsey and Suzanne de Martimprey during February. Liz is an environmental enthusiast and photographer Originally hailing from Michigan, she moved to Plumas County in 2017. Here she became captivated by the diversity of Flora and fauna around the Sierra Nevadas, which Captivate the attention of her photography. Her position as Operations Director at Plumas Audubon Society, our local wildlife organization, allows her to put her passion to action through education, research, and conservation.

Suzanne, Originally from Westwood, moved to Quincy in 2016, and has been here on and off since. She is fascinated by anything sourced from inspiration; she has been in musical performance consistently since she was 11, at the moment she is a part of the band Nightbrain which holds her predominate passion. She is currently the manager of the Plumas Arts gallery, where she first became inspired to pursue visual art alongside other modalities so that she can one day collaborate all her means of living into an inspired pursuit. She primarily works with acrylic paint and conceptual anomalies.

Plumas Arts also coordinates the art display at Patti’s Thunder Café. For January and February, the cafe is exhibiting a show by painter Victoria Vajgrt. Victoria grew up in the Sierras and moved to San Francisco to attend college. The city offered so much creative inspiration, autonomy, and excitement! She began to paint in watercolor in the Parks and on the Bart train with so much freedom. Creative space for her can be a release of ego and an acceptance of the Divine working through her. Early on, she used the mantra, “there are no mistakes,” and that has reminded me many times to keep going even if my ego didn’t like what was happening on the canvas. “Amazingly, when I persist, a painting I love emerges.”

Advertisement

The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday thru Friday 11 to 5 and Saturday 10 to 4.

Info on more events can be found on the Plumas Arts home page: https://www.plumasarts.org/