Plein Air artists Capture the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains

With the burgeoning colors of fall foliage and wildlife afoot, the Great Smoky Mountains provide a wondrous landscape for artists.

And this week, the Smokies are the inspiration for 20 nationally acclaimed plein air painters in a competition and fundraising event presented by Friends of the Smokies.

Artists will be in Elkmont, Cades Cove, and other iconic locations throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park capturing the beauty around them on canvas. The completed artwork will be available for purchase Thursday and Friday at the Clayton Center for Arts on the Maryville College campus.

“It’s your opportunity to have a little piece of the Smokies from some very talented artists,” Lauren Gass, Friends of the Smokies senior special projects director, told Knox News.

What is ‘plein air’ painting?

Beverly Ford Evans paints near the Spence Cabin during the Plein Air in the Smokies event held by Friends of the Smokies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Twenty nationally acclaimed artists are painting throughout the park during the week, with the resulting paintings going up for sale at a ticketed Gala and reception at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville.

Developed in the 1800s during the impressionistic movement, plein air art is the practice of painting landscapes and scenery while outdoors. Great Smoky Mountains National Park joins Grand Canyon National Park as the second to host this type of event.

“Most of these (artists) have never been to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. So, they’re very excited to come in and paint the structures and the beauty that we have here,” Gass said.

