Pleasantville Volleyball Sweeps Madrid; Cross Country Meet at EBF Postponed | KNIA KRLS Radio

The Pleasantville volleyball team went on the road to Madrid Tuesday and walked away with a sweep, while the cross country teams meet at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was postponed due to excessive heat.

The Trojans volleyball team cruised to win the first set, downing the Tigers 25-11. The second and third sets weren’t quite as easy for Pleasantville. The Trojans found themselves down six and five points at different times throughout the second set, but ultimately came back to win the set 25-21. The two teams would trade points throughout the third and final set, as neither team led by more than two points until they knotted up at 17. From there Pleasantville would take over the set, using an 8-0 run to finish off the Sweep 25 – 17. Trojans’ head Coach Joel Allman said that he was proud of the girls’ effort and execution, as well as how they battled throughout the match.

The Trojans’ record improved to 9-10 overall and 3-1 in West Central Conference action. Pleasantville volleyball is now off until Tuesday when they host Van Meter and Grand View Christian.

The EBF Cross Country Invitational that was scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to Thursday. Due to Homecoming festivities, the Trojans will not compete in the make-up meet Thursday. The postponement gives Pleasantville an extended break in the back half of the season, as their next scheduled meet is next Thursday at Chariton.