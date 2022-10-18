Pleasantville Volleyball Hoping Tougher Schedule Has Them Prepared for Postseason | KNIA KRLS Radio

After playing more matches than they had in previous years, the Pleasantville Volleyball team is hoping that those matches have prepared them for the postseason, which begins Wednesday.

The Trojans played 38 matches during the regular season and broke the school record for wins in a season with 20. One of those 38 matches played was against Pleasantville’s first opponent in Class 2A Region 8 play, Pella Christian. In their first regular season meeting against the Eagles in head Coach Joel Allman’s tenure, the Trojans were defeated 21-17, 21-17 in the North Mahaska Invitational on September 17th. Allman said that he believes that match, in addition to Pleasantville’s 37 other matches, will benefit them in this postseason meeting.

“So, this is actually the first time in the regular season that we’ve played them. Normally we don’t play them and then we have to face them in regionals, and it takes a little bit to get adjusted to what they’re doing. But what I would say with our match up with them is I’m glad that we’ve seen them already, but with our schedule we’ve seen a lot of good teams that hopefully have helped prepare us for what Pella Christian is going to bring at us.”

Pleasantville’s Class 2A Region 8 second round volleyball match at Pella Christian is set for Wednesday night at 7 pm