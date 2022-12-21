Pleasant’s Dina Shah focuses on self on the golf course

MARION — On the golf course, it’s Dina Shah versus Dina Shah.

“I feel like I try to compete with my scores rather than compete with someone else’s scores,” the Pleasant senior said. “In a big match, I would obviously want to compete with other girls, but most of the time, I’m just trying to beat my own scores and get closer to par score or under par score, that sort of thing.”

Her approach to the game served her well.

For the second straight season, Shah was named Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Golfer of the Year and as of press time is among the Nominees for Central District Player of the Year in Division II. It also garnered her the Fahey Bank Athlete of the Month Award for November among Marion County girls.

The last award wasn’t on her radar.

“To be honest I didn’t know about it until a couple weeks ago, but I’m really happy that I was awarded this,” she said of the Fahey Award. “I’m really honored to get it, but to be honest, those weren’t my goals. My goal was to play the best I could. Those Awards that came with it, I’m really happy that they did.”

