Pleasant Ridge volleyball has ‘big dreams’ and ‘high hopes’ – Leavenworth Times

By Derek Wiley

In her first season as Pleasant Ridge’s head volleyball coach, Danielle Langley is setting the bar high.

“I have big dreams and high hopes, just because I see the potential in these girls and how athletic they are,” Langley said. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t make it to the top and be league champions. That’s a big goal.”

The Rams have put that goal on paper.

“At the first day of practice, I made the girls sit down and write out their goals,” Langley said. “When it’s staring back at you, that makes you work that much harder to go after that goal. Most of them had to be league champions.

“The girls wrote down their goals. They’re posted in our Locker room and we’re going to push hard to make them become reality.”

One big reason for the optimism comes from the return of Juniors Selah Worsham and Emma Murphy. As a sophomore, Worsham led the Rams with 187 kills and 46 aces. Murphy was second on the team with 121 kills.

Langley also expects big seasons from Juniors Maddie Heim, Mia Ernzen, Kelsi Ko and Ava Potter.

Ko Returns at setter and Heim takes over at libero.

“That junior class is huge, and the athleticism is just beyond belief in that class,” Langley said. “I’m just really excited for our offense. They are just hot in practice when we are up at the net and working.

Sophomore Bela Major is also ready to step up.

“I find our offense to be not comparable to the other teams around us,” Langley said. “They put time in the weight room this summer and they are hitting the ball very hard. Once we get that confidence in the girls that they are one of the big, scary teams that show up to schools, I think they’re going to be pretty unstoppable.”

Langley, the school nurse, is in her first year as Pleasant Ridge’s varsity head coach after leading the junior varsity program last season. She takes over for Julie Slater.

“It was something that I knew I wanted to do because of my passion and love for the game,” said Langley, who grew up playing volleyball in Iowa. “Julie took me under her wing and we went from there. She’s a super good mentor. I still text her nearly every day about something.”

The Rams play a rare home game Tuesday when they host Jefferson County North and Maur Hill. Action begins at 5 pm

“It’s going to be a really fun season,” Langley said. “I’m excited to see where they’re going. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I have an amazing group of girls to get started with. It will be fun.”