Pleasant Home, Opp volleyball teams advance to state tournament in Birmingham – The Andalusia Star-News

The Pleasant Home and Opp volleyball teams had two wins at the South Super Regional this week in Montgomery to advance to next week’s volleyball state tournament in Birmingham.

The Lady Eagles (18-12) swept both Southern Choctaw and Maplesville 3-0 on Wednesday to clinch their spot. Pleasant Home finished the regional with a 3-0 sweep over Rival Kinston but fell to University Charter 3-1 in the regional championship match Thursday night.

The Lady Bobcats (13-17) swept both Childersburg and Ashford 3-0 on Thursday to earn their second state tournament berth in school history. Opp fell to Prattville Christian 3-0 and Houston Academy 3-0 to finish the regional Friday.

Eight teams in each class will be placed in pre-drawn brackets for the state championship tournaments. Play is single-elimination with a best 3-out-of-5 format.

Tickets must be purchased online through the AHSAA’s Ticketing partner GoFan with admission set at $12 per day plus a convenience fee.

Pleasant Home, the South second seed, will open against Spring Garden, the North third seed, Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 am on Court 1 in the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Opp, the South fourth seed, will begin against Ohatchee, the North top seed, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 am on Court 3.

Both teams must win twice in order to reach the state championship match in Harris Arena. Those contests are scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 pm (Pleasant Home) and Thursday at 10 am (Opp).