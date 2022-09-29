Pleasant girls headed back to the district golf tournament

COLUMBUS — Two teams and five individuals from the area advanced to next week’s district golf tournaments.

For the second straight year, Pleasant will send its girls golf team to the district tournament at Darby Creek on Monday. The Spartans took the third and final advancing spot at Wednesday’s Division II Sectional at Mentel Memorial, shooting a 385. Lakewood at 333 and Columbus School for Girls at 353 finished ahead of Pleasant.

Dina Shah paced the Spartans with a 79 to finish third overall, while Maura Murphy was eighth with an 88 and followed by Anna Songer’s 107 and Maddie Muphy’s 111.

Northmor’s Katelyn Miley also advanced to the D-II district by shooting an 89 for ninth at Mentel Memorial. The Golden Knights were fifth as a team at 421. Kathryn Dean carded 110, Braelyn Ingles and Brooklyn Kissling 111s and Ava Pernia 117.

