Pleasant girls headed back to the district golf tournament

COLUMBUS — Two teams and five individuals from the area advanced to next week’s district golf tournaments.

For the second straight year, Pleasant will send its girls golf team to the district tournament at Darby Creek on Monday. The Spartans took the third and final advancing spot at Wednesday’s Division II Sectional at Mentel Memorial, shooting a 385. Lakewood at 333 and Columbus School for Girls at 353 finished ahead of Pleasant.

Dina Shah paced the Spartans with a 79 to finish third overall, while Maura Murphy was eighth with an 88 and followed by Anna Songer’s 107 and Maddie Muphy’s 111.

Northmor’s Katelyn Miley also advanced to the D-II district by shooting an 89 for ninth at Mentel Memorial. The Golden Knights were fifth as a team at 421. Kathryn Dean carded 110, Braelyn Ingles and Brooklyn Kissling 111s and Ava Pernia 117.

North Union was seventh at 458 as Kaylee Brestle shot 109, Charlee Brestle 111, Maddie Taylor 116, Kaylee Rensel 122 and Kelsie Price 122. Cardington’s Miranda Kintz had a 142.

At the D-II girls Sectional at Blacklick Woods on Monday, Highland’s CeCi Grassbaugh shot an 86 to claim eighth place and take the final district spot for individuals. She will golf Monday at Darby Creek, too. Mallory Jones shot a 111 for the Scots, while Guinevere Jackson had 115, Bailey Alexander 133 and Stevie Asher 146.

At the Division III boys Sectional at Darby Creek on Tuesday, Elgin’s Issac Dillon finished third with a 75 and took the first district Qualifying spot as an individual. Mount Gilead’s Steven Street was tied for seventh with a 77 and also advanced to Wednesday’s district meet at Turnberry.

Northmor is sending its boys team to the D-III district by finishing fifth out of 14 teams with a 376. The top six moved on to the district. Grant Bentley led the Knights with a 79 and was followed by an 87 from Cooper Thomas, a 98 from Drew Hammond, a 112 from Caiden Martinez and a 115 from Ryan Diehl.

Cardington ended 10th with a 430 as Silas Horton shot 94, Bradly West 101, Logan Reynolds 111, Lane Hughes 124 and Carter Ramoneda 134. Ridgedale’s AJ Comer had a 110.

The Division II boys Sectional at Oahhaven was held Monday and Emerson Grassbaugh of Highland was the Lone D-II Qualifier from the area. They shot an 81 for sixth overall and will compete Wednesday at Turnberry for the district.

River Valley was sixth out of the nine teams at Oakhaven with a 370. Thomas Kaufman and Hayden Fultz had 90s for the Vikings, while Logan Runyon got a 93, Chase Smith a 97 and Lane Kanagy a 110.

Highland was right behind with a 379 for seventh place. After Grassbaugh, Dillon Gilliland had a 92, Ranger Steck a 101, Jayden Collins a 105 and Cody Yurkovich a 108.

Pleasant finished fifth at the D-II boys Sectional at Denison, carding a 358. Pacing Pleasant was Dawson hall who tied for 14th with an 85. Dylan Moore was next at 89 followed by a 90 from Jack Seckel, 94 from Brayden Parrish and 110 from Nolan Ludwig.

North Union was sixth with a 375 at Denison as Wyatt Davis shot 88, Jaxon Jolliff 93, Miles Hall 95, Max Parish 99 and Tayden Peck 101.

Marion Harding will compete in the Division I Sectional at Darby Creek on Tuesday with the top three teams and individuals not on an advancing team going to the district tournament at Apple Valley on Oct. 11. Harding’s Rayma Smith will go to the Division I girls Sectional at Oakhaven on Tuesday as well.