Playoff Standings – After Week 7

Team records and their related playoff qualifying standings are available following Week 7 of the 2022 regular season.

Standings are available by classification following the playoff information below. For complete Qualifying instructions, please see the 2022 Postseason Manual.

Playoff Qualifiers for Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A, and Eight-Player will be posted as soon as possible on Friday, Oct. 14 once official results are reported from Week 8 games. First round matchups will be posted at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 15.

RATINGS PERCENTAGE INDEX

Classes: 5A, 4A, 3A.

Qualifiers: 16 per class.

Regular Season: 9 weeks.

About: Formula instituted in 2018 using team’s record, their opponents’ record, and their opponents’ opponents’ record to determine relative strength in a single regular season. Class 5A uses RPI to determine all 16 playoff qualifiers. In 4A and 3A, the district Champion and runner-up from each of the six districts will earn automatic Qualifying spots and RPI will be used to determine remaining at-large qualifiers.

STANDINGS & POINT DIFFERENTIAL

Classes: 2A, 1A, A, 8P.

Qualifiers: 32 per class.

Regular Season: 8 weeks.

About: Complete district standings are available as automatic Qualifiers will be the district champion, district runner-up, district third place team, and the district fourth place team in Classes 2A, 1A and A. The +/- point differential is used as a 17- point tiebreaker, with overtime games counting for +/- 1.00. In Eight-Player, automatic Qualifiers will be the district champion, district runner-up and district third place team. There will be two at-large Qualifiers in Eight-Player based on the +/-17 point tiebreaker.

If any records or point totals require updates or editing, Athletic directors or head coaches should contact the IHSAA office.