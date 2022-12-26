Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Bengals’ Scenarios Simplify As NFL Regular Season Winds Down

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have left themselves with three pretty cut-and-dry playoff scenarios over the regular season’s final two weeks.

Cincinnati has already locked up at least a Wild Card berth and can still nab the No. 1 seed with some help as it currently sits third in the AFC.

According to FiveThirtyEight, The Bengals have a 71% chance of winning the division and a 12% chance of earning the AFC’s top seed. Ending the regular season on a nine-game winning streak boosts the bye chances to 35% and nearly doubles their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

If Cincinnati wins out they will be at least the No. 2 seed and AFC North Champions. One Chiefs loss (V. DEN, @ LV) opens Cincinnati up to the top seed and a first-round bye.

A loss on Monday means that Week 18 is an AFC North Championship game no matter what. Even if Baltimore loses on Sunday (V. PIT), they will still have a tied record with Cincinnati following a Week 18 win and will have bagged both games against the Bengals.

A win and a Baltimore loss this week clinches the AFC North for Cincinnati.

The only way Cincinnati can fall below the fifth seed in a worst-case scenario is if the Chargers win out and get to 11-6. If both teams finish 11-6, the Bengals will get bumped to the six-seed via a Worse record in Divisional games.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

