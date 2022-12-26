Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Bengals’ Scenarios Simplify As NFL Regular Season Winds Down

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have left themselves with three pretty cut-and-dry playoff scenarios over the regular season’s final two weeks.

Cincinnati has already locked up at least a Wild Card berth and can still nab the No. 1 seed with some help as it currently sits third in the AFC.

According to FiveThirtyEight, The Bengals have a 71% chance of winning the division and a 12% chance of earning the AFC’s top seed. Ending the regular season on a nine-game winning streak boosts the bye chances to 35% and nearly doubles their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button