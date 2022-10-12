Playoff heroics, regional Champions highlight Muskegon-area girls golf state Qualifiers

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

The 2022 Spring Lake girls golf team. (Photo courtesy of JT Hogan).

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school girls golf season is gearing up for its grand finale this weekend and 21 Muskegon-area Golfers will be headed to their respective state Finals tournaments.

The Division 1 state meet will be held at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek, while the Division 2 will be held at Forest Akers West at Michigan State University and Division 3 will be held at Forest Akers East at MSU. The Division 4 state meet will be the Meadows Golf Course on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

The two-round tournament will begin on Friday, Oct. 14 at approximately 10 am and conclude on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Below is a Roundup of each Muskegon-area girls golfer who will be headed to the state Finals this weekend, along with how they performed at their recent regional tournaments.

—

DIVISION 1

Maddie Schopf, Grand Haven

The junior golfer for the Buccaneers finished fourth overall with a 79 at the Division 1 regional meet last week from the Meadows Golf Course in Allendale.

—

DIVISION 2

Paige Anderson, Reeths-Puffer

The junior golfer for the Rockets finished fourth overall with an 86 at the Division 2 regional meet last week from the Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell.

—

DIVISION 3

The Spring Lake girls golf team brought home a regional Championship with a team score of 356 at the Division 3 regional meet last week from Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.

Junior golfer Evie McDonald led the way for the Lakers with an 84 to finish third overall individually, while sophomore Zoe Dull carded an 88 to finish fifth overall and junior Clara Saunders added an 89 to finish seventh overall. Seniors Kayden Fritsche (95) and Clara Stempky (106) rounded out the scoring for Spring Lake.

Ludington finished runner-up at the event, just one stroke behind the Lakers with a 357. Junior Emma McKinley took individual medalist honors with a 76, followed by senior Sophia Sarto, who finished fifth overall with an 88. Junior Julia Reed added a 96 , followed by junior Reya Dila (97) and Sam Hanson (105).

Whitehall finished third overall with a team score of 381. Junior Ava Garcia carded an 85 to finish fourth overall, followed by Lizbeth Bentz (93), Allie Van Antwerp (99), Grace McDowell (104), Felicity Dingman (104) and Felicity Dingman (123).

Grants junior Nadia Zerlaut finished runner-up with an 81 to qualify as an individual.

—

DIVISION 4

The dream of a three-peat might be over for the Wildcats, but they still have a strong presence at the Division 4 state meet thanks to some playoff heroics.

Junior Mackenzie Goudreau finished third overall with a 78, while senior teammate Natalie Kellogg carded a 92 to tie for eighth place overall in the final individual standings. With her season on the line, Kellogg fended off Natalie Kent of NorthPointe Christian and Haley Earles of Schoolcraft to win the tiebreaker and join Goudreau as a state Finals qualifier.

—

