Playoff football gets under way – PA Prep Live

The regular season is in the books and now the District 1 Playoffs begin. And we have eight Ches-Mont league teams vying for a coveted district title. Also, this weekend brings a big game in the Inter-Academic League as Episcopal Academy brings its high-powered offense to take on the stingy defense of Malvern Prep.

Here is a look at all the football action:

Conestoga (6-4) at Downingtown West (8-1), 7 p.m

Conestoga, the 13 seed in the 6A bracket, started off the season by going 5-1 in its first six games. But the Pioneers have lost their last three out of four games and have given up 122 points in those four games, including a 49-3 loss to Garnet Valley last week. Downingtown West is coming off an emotional win over arch-rival Downingtown East, 31-28, and as the number four seed in 6A, the Whippets have gained home field in this one.

Whippets’ junior quarterback Quinn Henicle had his best game of his young career against Downingtown East. Henicle completed 20 of 25 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Kucera caught 10 of those passes and he will be a big problem for the Pioneers’ defense.

Downingtown West will be without standout receiver Dean Hangey, who is not eligible to compete in the Playoffs due to the PIAA transfer rule. Look for Henicle to have another big game here.

Pick: Downingtown West 35, Conestoga 20.

Downingtown East (7-3) at Coatesville (8-1), 7 p.m

These two teams played two weeks ago with Coatesville taking a very hard fought 14-10 win with a fourth period touchdown. The fifth-seeded Red Raiders are explosive and Amir Haskett has caught 29 passes this season from senior quarterback Harrison Susi, who has thrown for 990 yards so far this season. The Downingtown East secondary has given up some big plays at times this season and the Cougars will be tested again in this one.

Downingtown East loves to play power football and the area’s leading rusher, Bo Horvath, who has 1,561 yards this season will likely get a lot of work. The Cougars will have to throw the football to win against a great Coatesville run defense and that will be the key to the game. Both squads have a good kicking game.

Pick: Coatesville 21, Downingtown East 14.

Methacton (5-5) at Kennett (7-3), 7 p.m

Kennett is coming off a 30-7 win over Great Valley last week that gave the Blue Demons their first Ches-Mont American Division title. The Demons will look to exploit a Warriors defense with running back Julian Sparacino, who ran for a school-record 311 yards in the win over Great Valley. Kennett, the number six seed in 5A, is stronger up front than the Warriors and should be able to move the football at will.

Pick: Kennett 28, Methacton 10.

Upper Moreland (8-2) at Great Valley (7-3), 7 p.m

Upper Moreland, the nine seed in the 5A bracket, has a high-powered offense that has scored over 40 points five times this season. The Golden Bears two losses have been to Interboro and Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

Great Valley has lost its last two games of the regular season. In those two losses, to West Chester Rustin and Kennett, the eighth-seeded Patriots have been outscored 62-7. But I think Great Valley quarterback Braden Melia can throw on the Golden Bears and if the Great Valley receivers do their job, it could lead to points for the Patriots. The Great Valley run defense will have to play better than it has the last two weeks to get a win here.

Pick: Great Valley 21, Upper Moreland 17.

Radnor (3-6) at WC Rustin (8-2), 7 p.m

West Chester Rustin, the number-three seed in 5A, is playing very well right now and is almost completely healthy. The Golden Knights Wing-T will be hard for the 14th-seeded Raptors to defend. Rustin can throw three quality running backs at teams with Daimon Jacobs, Chase Hatton and Antonio Santangelo all capable of having big games.

The Raptors wins have come against West Philadelphia, Harriton and Penncrest, all teams with losing records. The Golden Knights are more physical up front and should be able to run the ball when they want to.

Pick : WC Rustin 31, Radnor 14.

Bishop Shanahan (4-5) at Interboro (8-2), 7 p.m

Bishop Shanahan is the Defending District 1 4A Champions and this young Eagles team gained the number four seed in the 4A bracket and will face a tough, top-seeded Bucs team that features bruising running back Abu Kamara, who has rushed for over 1,200 yards this season. The Eagles will face an Interboro Squad that has lost to Chester and Strath-Haven, both 5A powers, and the Bucs’ ground game is a bruising one.

Pick: Bishop Shanahan 14, Interboro 13.

Saturday game

Episcopal Academy (8-0) at Malvern Prep (7-1), 1 p.m

Malvern Prep is allowing teams just a shade over five points per game this season. But the Churchmen are averaging 46.5 points per outing, including going over 50 points three times this season.

The Friars got a big rushing game from Yaahdir Nash, who ran for 244 yards last week in a 29-14 win over Germantown Academy. Malvern Prep will have to control the clock with its running game to keep the high-powered Episcopal offense off the field.

Pick: Episcopal Academy 21, Malvern Prep 17.