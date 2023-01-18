Playoff Fantasy Football: Dallas Goedert Ready to Go in Divisional Round

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the Ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in Fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I’ll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my Weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Divisional Round Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert vs. Giants (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert hasn’t put up huge totals since his return to the Eagles, but he has scored nine-plus points in three of his last four games. That includes a 10.6-point performance against the Giants in the regular-season finale. No team still alive in the postseason allowed more points to tight ends during the regular campaign, so Goedert should find some success.

• Dawson Knox vs. Bengals (Sun. 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Dawson Knox vs. Bengals ($3,800)

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz at 49ers (Sun. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz went off last week in Tampa Bay, scoring two touchdowns and 28.5 Fantasy points. So, while it seems Odd to sit him this week, keep in mind a tough Matchup in San Francisco. Only the Cowboys allowed fewer points to tight ends in the regular season among the remaining playoff teams, so Schultz could come crashing back down to earth.

• Hayden Hurst at Bills (Sun. 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Dalton Schultz at 49ers ($4,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning Fantasy football Analyst is Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy