Playoff Advice & Lineup Picks

Scott Engel is in his 11th season as the official Fantasy Football Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. He is an Inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. Scott is a four-time FSWA award winner and a 10-time nominee, including being a finalist for the 2020 FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he previously won. Scott was the No. 1 Fantasy football draft accuracy Ranker at tight end and No. 6 at running back on fantasypros.com in 2021. You can find more of his Fantasy football analysis at The Game Day including additional lineup and roster tips for Fantasy football Week 15.

Scott was the No. 2 overall Fantasy football accuracy Ranker for Week 9 on fantasypros.com.

The playoff push in the NFL coincides with the beginning of the Fantasy playoffs. Most Leagues will start their Playoffs in NFL Week 15. While the Seahawks aim to nab an NFC postseason berth, we are entering the most important weeks of the Fantasy football schedule.

We help you get ready for your next Fantasy football playoff matchup with some essential tips and key starting lineup choices.

Fantasy Football Playoff Tips

Optimize Your Roster: Now is the time to get rid of players that you will never start from your bench and utilize your reserve spots for prime backups. At running back, make sure you have the top NFL backups to your regular starters. If you start Josh Jacobs, for instance, make sure to roster or add Zamir White. It is also advisable to carry a backup QB that you can start comfortably if needed. Those who have been depending on Geno Smith as a starter should roster or add a quality backup such as Mike White or Daniel Jones.

At wide receiver, keep maintaining good depth, and try to carry two tight ends that can be streamed if you don’t roster a must-start TE such as Travis Kelce or TJ Hockenson. Many experienced Fantasy players roster two defenses during the Playoffs for ideal streaming usage.

Get Defensive in Free Agency: During the regular season, you need to be concerned with your own roster only, as we must stash players, deal with bye weeks and other roster challenges. In the playoffs, don’t hesitate to keep tabs on your opponent’s roster, and block them from getting who they want on waivers or free agency whenever you can. If the team you are playing needs an injury fill-in or streaming option, use a waiver move or free agency pickup to grab the best player they might be targeting. These sorts of defensive moves can obviously hurt your opponent’s outlook.

Don’t Always Lean on Matchups: Do not bench your top players based on a seemingly difficult matchup for a reserve who is not in the same Fantasy range for value or proven production. Yes, Geno Smith faces the 49ers this week, but you shouldn’t reserve him for a QB who hasn’t ranked in the top 15 range this season. Smith has delivered Fantasy QB1 performances in each of his past five games. Matchups should only be used to help make tight decisions on similarly valued or projected players. Defenses don’t always win the Matchup and Smith has played so well that he should be started regardless of the opponent.

Make Firm Decisions: We all struggle over close lineup calls, and the pressure increases when the Fantasy Playoffs arrive. Stick with the approach that took you this far, and if you are faced with a tight lineup decision, go off the best information gathered and make a firm decision. Very often, your first inclination will turn out to be the more ideal choice. Ask a Fantasy expert his or her advice to help make that decision or get a Consensus from two or three. I am always available for questions and answers in such scenarios @scotteTheKing.

Once you have made an informed choice, set your lineup and be done with it. As Fantasy players, the best we can do is make the most informed decisions possible. That is the most we can control, and once the games start, we must sit back and watch the players do their part. Always remember that we can’t control what happens after lineups are set, and if the ideal decisions were made based on the best info available, then you did everything needed to win.

Be confident in your ability to advance: If your team has made it this far, then you are in the mix to win it all, and try to take a “one game at a time” approach, sticking to the old cliché. It is a significant accomplishment to make the Fantasy Playoffs and validation that you have pushed many of the right buttons to be in the postseason bracket. Continue to lean on the methods that you have utilized to advance to the playoffs, and they can guide you to a Fantasy championship.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Picks