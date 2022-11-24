Playmakers Youth Theater celebrates 25 years of involving children in the arts, building confidence

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Playmakers Youth Theater, and its current director, Emma Miller, is ready to celebrate.

Miller, who works as artistic director for The Hearth theater group in New York City, lives in the Big Apple, but makes monthly trips home to oversee her beloved Playmakers, which has played such a big part in her life beginning when she was 6. She has, in fact, been involved in various capacities in 19 or Playmakers’ 25 years.

Miller remains close friends with Sheri Gross, the woman who founded Playmakers in 1997 as an entity that aims to build valuable life skills while building self-confidence, creativity, teamwork and an appreciation for the arts.

“She’s my friend, teacher and mentor, and she always picks up the phone when I need to talk to her,” Miller said of Gross and her continued impact on Playmakers.

Miller is a Testament to the impact Playmakers has had on the lives of many of its participants, some of whom, like Miller, have gone on to professional theater careers.

When asked about her time acting with Playmakers, Miller said, “To be honest, I played a lot of ‘girl number seven’ and ‘laughing girl’ (unnamed characters) and things like that.” While she didn’t play the starring roles, Miller said, “For me, as silly as it sounds, I didn’t know that directing was a profession. When you’re young, there are movie stars and actors, but you don’t really know who makes the (movies and plays). And it was Sheri who said to me when I was an eighth grader, ‘Would you ever consider assistant directing with me?’ And that opened me up to a world that I didn’t really know existed and shaped my career for me.”

Gross stepped down as director in 2016 and is now director of creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd.

While she didn’t act in any of the several productions Playmakers has done over the years of the classic musical “The Sound of Music,” Miller was an Assistant director for two of those productions. Speaking of the significance of the musical to Playmakers, especially in this anniversary year, Miller said, “It always feels profound to do ‘The Sound of Music’ in a Jewish youth theater setting.” Miller was referring to the musical’s plot of the singing Von Trapp children seeking to escape the Nazis in 1938 Austria.

“It’s particularly significant in this moment as we’re watching with worried awareness that antisemitism seems to continue to arise,” she said.

Playmakers’ Actors from grades two to nine will perform “The Sound of Music” once more on Dec. 8, 11,15 and 18 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. The production fits well with Playmakers’ theme for this anniversary year, “honoring our past and looking toward our future.”

Shaker Heights native Miller coined the theme on what she calls “this auspicious anniversary.”

Emma Miller

The past will be incorporated in “The Sound of Music” and other 2022-23 shows (actors from grades 9 to 12 recently presented the popular movie “The Wedding Singer” as a stage musical).

This year’s Productions are being dedicated to the memory of Playmakers’ longtime costume designer Linda Joynt, as some of Joynt’s costumes will be used in upcoming productions, as will some of the scenery and stage props from past years’ shows. To make this year’s production extra special, Miller has also put together a video of some of the Actors who have taken part over the years in past Productions of ‘The Sounds of Music,’ some of whom now work professionally in theater, to share their remembrances of the play with current Playmakers actors.

The December production of Sound of Music’ is being directed by Adri Powell Lawrence with two casts as Playmakers continues to make its way out of the doldrums brought on by the pandemic. Encouraging to Playmakers’ is that this fall it has more than 115 young Actors from ages 4-19.

An important part of Playmakers is the Mandel JCC’s Francine and Benson Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp, which is looking to expand (registration is currently open for summer 2023). Several Playmaker alumni, like Miller, have attended the camp as children and served as camp counselors as teenagers.

The camp relies on the generosity of supporters and donors, including the All Together Now Matching Grant. The grant matches donations to the program at one dollar for every two dollars donated. The All Together Now Matching Grant program is made possible through JCamp 180, a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

Miller thanks the Mandel JCC for its support over the years of Playmakers Youth Theatre.

“For 25 years, Playmakers has welcomed performers of all levels, creating theater magic while honoring the unique individuality in each cast member,” said Miller, who became director in 2021. “Generations of children and teens have found a home away from home on our stage, where they’ve grown both as performers and people. We can’t wait to bring creativity, confidence and community to many more students for years to come.”

