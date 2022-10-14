Playmaker’s Inaugural Live Basketball Event, The Cage, Draws 12 Million Impressions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Playmaker, a leading social media sports and entertainment content platform, announced today its first ever live basketball event, The Cage, Drew in over 12 million impressions via the company’s social media platforms across a six week campaign. Professional streetballer, Brighton “Iso Hov” Hobbs emerged victorious, winning $10,000 and the Inaugural bragging rights for The Cage. The one-on-one basketball tournament was held on Sept. 10 at The Underline’s Urban Gym Flex Court, Sponsored by Swire Properties in Miami.

Produced by Playmaker and Sponsored by premier audio entertainment solutions company Edifier, The Cage features participants competing in a one-on-one “King of the Court” style contest. The world’s best streetballers competed for the top prize including Hobbs, social media stars Max “Maxisnicee” Perandize and Ryan “HeziGod” Carter, and Miami natives Clint “C-No” Noel and Tremayne “Coach Russ” Russell.

“At Playmaker, we pride ourselves on expertly fusing elements of entertainment and sports into our Blend of signature content,” said Kristine Bill, VP of Marketing at Playmaker. “The Cage not only provided a platform to watch Fantastic basketball but we were able to develop multiple content packages allowing viewers to interact and engage with the streaming content as well as a plethora of exceptional highlight reels and clips. We’re already thinking of new and innovative ways to produce the next The Cage event, as well as new entertainment and live sports events in the future.”

The event was held in front of a standing-room only crowd at The Underline, as Celebrity Athletes including NBA and NCAA Champion Mario Chalmers, Miami Dolphins star Trill Williams, and TikTok stars Sam and Bo Xu enjoyed the festivities. Fans who attended the event won Edifier headphones, and more than 50 Edifier products were given away before and during the event.

The Cage preshow and live event were all streamed on Caffeine, with more than 17,000 people streaming the event, and over 12 million impressions throughout Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

Keep up with all things Playmaker by visiting PlaymakerHQ.com, and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

For more information on Edifier, visit Edifier.com. Follow Edifier on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports & Gaming media and management company based in South Florida, whose focus centers on expanding the brands of Athletes and celebrities.

Playmaker has seen a digital reach of over 2.2 billion impressions over the last year throughout its various social media platforms from its digital content. On the management side, Playmaker represents some of the greatest talents in the world of sports and culture, including the NBA’s Nate Robinson, part-owner Tracy McGrady; NFL stars such as Xavien Howard and Corey Clement, and social media influencers such as Infamous Kayce, Nikki Blades, and Cassy Athena.

About Edifier

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance. They deliver an outstanding audio experience through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems for personal entertainment and professional excellence.