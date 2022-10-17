Playing Golf During Pregnancy | Golf Monthly

Golf during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a natural state for a woman, our bodies are designed to carry babies and give birth. Go back in time and women carried on as a means to survive, actively doing what they would normally do. If you are pregnant you CAN still play golf.

US based golf instructor Trillium Rose says, “As I got bigger, I was like, here we go, I’m still doing this. I just carried on doing what I’d normally do. I was flying on all cylinders heading into my third trimester only to have a scare which wasn’t golf related, but it did force me to stop playing. My advice is to listen to your body and do what feels right.”

Each pregnancy is different, Top 100 US instructor Trillium Rose carried on as normal coaching daily.

(Image credit: Trillium Rose)

Every single pregnancy is as individual as the mother who is carrying her baby. Physically and mentally each case is different. Continue to play golf at your own pace, in your own way and as your midwife advises, and never feel you must play if you aren’t 100% comfortable doing so.

