“Playing for Their Lives” – After Firing 11 Players From His Soccer Team in 2021, Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Made a Bold Statement on Their Contracts

It’s been a wild ride for Ryan Reynolds and his new soccer team, Wrexham AFC. After taking over the team with fellow actor Rob McElhenney earlier in the year 2021, the club has been thrust into the spotlight. The move sent shockwaves through the world of soccer.

And things took an unexpected turn late last year, after a disappointing end to the season. Co-owner Ryan Reynolds and the team management made the bold decision to fire 11 players from the team.

Why were 11 players fired?

In the 2021 season, Wrexham was sitting in 6th place and had secured a spot in the National League playoffs. All they had to do was win their last game. However, due to some bad passing, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and Wrexham slipped to 7th position, losing the opportunity to play in the National League playoff.

This result was very disappointing for the team. Some tough decisions had to be made following the season, and 11 players were let go. This was a shock to many fans, but to team management, it was necessary in order to improve the team’s performance.

Ryan Reynolds’ bold statement

Ryan Reynolds addressed this outcome in the documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. “It makes it really challenging though as a co-chairman when you’re letting players go. When you’re in the fifth tier, a lot of these players are playing for their lives. They don’t have these Premier League contracts that they can, you know, fall back on and go, “Oh, it’s, you know, could retire tomorrow.” – Reynolds stated.

It’s no secret that Ryan Reynolds is a bit of a jokester. Whether he’s trolling his wife Blake Lively on social media or cracking jokes in interviews. The Deadpool star always seems to be up for a good laugh. But it looks like he wasn’t laughing anymore when it came to the contracts of the players on his soccer team.

It’s clear that Reynolds is committed to making Wrexham a success. And one thing is for sure: Wrexham AFC is a team to watch in the coming years. Let us know your thoughts down below in the comment section.