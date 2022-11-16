Playing Dodgeball is better than playing video games, Jonathan says – Press Telegram

Ten-year-old Jonathan says the favorite part of his day is playing Dodgeball with his friends in the gym at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach.

“It’s more fun throwing that Dodgeball and hitting someone than sitting at home playing video games,” he told counselors at the John C. and Alice Wallace/Petrolane Center last week.

Jonathan is just one of hundreds of kids who benefit from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach’s Athletic programs, which helps keep them off the Streets by allowing them to participate in healthy activities. And, for that, the youth organization needs athletic equipment, especially dodgeballs for kids like Jonathan.

That’s why the Press-Telegram has launched its fifth annual “Let’s Play Ball” campaign with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. The PT, along with sister paper the Grunion Gazette, is asking Readers to Donate new balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs. The goal is to provide 2,800 balls by the drive’s deadline, Dec. 12.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach serve more than 2,500 youngsters from ages 6 to 18 every year across 13 sites throughout the city.

The clubs need a variety of balls and equipment. In addition to dodgeballs, the organization also needs basketballs, soccer balls, footballs, softballs, volleyballs, kickballs, tether balls, tennis balls and badminton birdies.

You may drop off new sports balls at the following locations:

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 4780 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach; and 5247 Lakewood Blvd. Lakewood, during store hours. Big 5 will provide 25% off any regularly priced sport ball that people buy to donate to the campaign.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach’s main office: 3635 Long Beach Blvd., from 8 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday.

First Bank: 6200 E. Pacific Coast Highway and 4040 Atlantic Ave., in Long Beach; and 5195 Lakewood Blvd., in Lakewood.

Phil Trani’s Restaurant: 3490 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Boathouse on the Bay Restaurant: 190 N. Marine Drive, Long Beach.

If you want to donate money or purchase balls or other items off the clubs’ Amazon wish list, click on bgclublb.org/Joy. For more information, email Kari Cho, vice president of B&G Clubs marketing and development, at [email protected], or call 562-595-5945.

Thank you in advance for helping kids like Jonathan and for making a difference in his life – and hundreds of other youngsters this holiday season.