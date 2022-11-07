Playground Live Arts Festival Leuven: 16th edition – Announcements

For its sixteenth edition, Playground is once again offering a platform to artists who are not bound to one discipline, but work at the interface between the stage and visual arts. Playground is a place for experimentation where performance, installation, image and movement merge into a variety of presentations. More and more artists today are reflecting upon the walls that traditionally separate the disciplines. They create new images that reflect on art, the world and the mediatization of life.

About the programme

In this edition, we bring La Ribot’s visual performance LaBOLA, Darius Dolatyari-Dolatdoust who explores how a costume prompts dancing, Esther Kläs & Gustavo Gomes who challenge physicality and duration, and Peter Morrens who pulls you into an extraordinary total installation. Visual installations by Evelien Cammaert and Ruta Butkute ​​are activated by performers at regular intervals. In addition, M presents installations and Films by Ana Torfs, Johanna Billing, Hedwig Houben and Éric Minh Cuong Castaing.

Playground is a collaboration between M and STUK. This edition is special as STUK is currently being renovated, therefore it will take place almost entirely at M. In partnership with STUK, the museum presents an expanded program, also during evening hours. On Saturday, STUK organizes the “Venus Parade” by the French artist duo Clédat & Petitpierre, a Parade in public space that starts and ends at M.

Artists: Clédat & Petitpierre, Ruta Butkute, Esther Kläs & Gustavo Gomes, Ana Torfs, Darius Dolatyari-Dolatdoust, La Ribot, Johanna Billing, Evelien Cammaert, Hedwig Houben, Peter Morrens, Éric Minh Cuong Castaing

Curators: Eva Wittocx, Lore Boon, Steven Vandervelden

