Players with the most goals in 2022 as Harry Kane leads the line ▷ SportsBrief.com
- The year 2022 has seen some prolific goalscorers from across various Leagues
- Overall, there are some names which inevitably make the list in terms of leading in goal scoring prowess so far this year
- Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane are among the highest scoring players in the Premier League this year
By now, it is public knowledge that scoring in the Premier League is not the easiest thing to do.
For this reason, players who score 20 goals in the English top flight in a season are always likely to be in contention for the Golden Boot.
This season, only one name has been ringing in that conversation – Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian has hit the ground running in the Premier League, despite initial concerns that he might need time to adapt after a famous move from Borussia Dortmund.
Rejuvenated Super Eagles midfielder Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award
His numbers are so impressive so far, in fact, that only four players have scored more Premier League goals than him in 2022 going into the September international break.
He currently has 11 goals to his name, which is already more than Cristiano Ronaldo (10 in 22), Mohamed Salah (10 in 21) and Gabriel Jesus (10 in 19).
Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
But who exactly is leading in terms of Premier League goals this calendar year?
Sports Brief takes a look at players who currently have more than seven goals in the English top flight this year.
This list will of course factor in players who might have already moved on from the Premier League:
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 7 goals
Alexis McAllister (Brighton) – 7 goals
Richarlison (Everton/Tottenham) – 7 goals
Undermanned Germany wary of ‘unpleasant’ Hungary
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 7 goals
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 7 goals
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 7 goals
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 7 goals
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 7 goals
Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds) – 8 goals
Jack Harrison (Leeds) – 9 goals
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 9 goals
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 9 goals
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/Chelsea) – 9 goals
James Maddison (Leicester) – 10 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 10 goals
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 goals
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/Arsenal) – 10 goals
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 11 goals
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 11 goals
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 13 goals
Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 13 goals
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 18 goals
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 19 goals
It comes as no surprise that Harry Kane is leading the line as the Englishman has been in consistent goal scoring form since last season.
Top 10 football stars with the most goal contributions in Europe so far this season
Heading into the international break, Kane was on target once again as Tottenham sank Leicester City 6-2.
His club teammate Heung Min Son’s hat trick in the same game also helped him bring his tally this calendar year to 18 goals.
Source: Sports Brief News