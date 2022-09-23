Players with the most goals in 2022 as Harry Kane leads the line ▷ SportsBrief.com

The year 2022 has seen some prolific goalscorers from across various Leagues

Overall, there are some names which inevitably make the list in terms of leading in goal scoring prowess so far this year

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane are among the highest scoring players in the Premier League this year

By now, it is public knowledge that scoring in the Premier League is not the easiest thing to do.

For this reason, players who score 20 goals in the English top flight in a season are always likely to be in contention for the Golden Boot.

This season, only one name has been ringing in that conversation – Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has hit the ground running in the Premier League, despite initial concerns that he might need time to adapt after a famous move from Borussia Dortmund.

Read also Rejuvenated Super Eagles midfielder Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award

His numbers are so impressive so far, in fact, that only four players have scored more Premier League goals than him in 2022 going into the September international break.

He currently has 11 goals to his name, which is already more than Cristiano Ronaldo (10 in 22), Mohamed Salah (10 in 21) and Gabriel Jesus (10 in 19).

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

But who exactly is leading in terms of Premier League goals this calendar year?

Sports Brief takes a look at players who currently have more than seven goals in the English top flight this year.

This list will of course factor in players who might have already moved on from the Premier League:

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 7 goals

Alexis McAllister (Brighton) – 7 goals

Richarlison (Everton/Tottenham) – 7 goals

Read also Undermanned Germany wary of ‘unpleasant’ Hungary

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 7 goals

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 7 goals

Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 7 goals

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 7 goals

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 7 goals

Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds) – 8 goals

Jack Harrison (Leeds) – 9 goals

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 9 goals

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 9 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/Chelsea) – 9 goals

James Maddison (Leicester) – 10 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 10 goals

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/Arsenal) – 10 goals

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 11 goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 11 goals

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 13 goals

Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 13 goals

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 18 goals

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 19 goals

It comes as no surprise that Harry Kane is leading the line as the Englishman has been in consistent goal scoring form since last season.

Read also Top 10 football stars with the most goal contributions in Europe so far this season

Heading into the international break, Kane was on target once again as Tottenham sank Leicester City 6-2.

His club teammate Heung Min Son’s hat trick in the same game also helped him bring his tally this calendar year to 18 goals.

Source: Sports Brief News