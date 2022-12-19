Players with most goals+assists in World Cup history

Kylian Mbappe was absolutely extraordinary at the 2022 World Cup.

France may not have emerged victorious in Qatar, but Mbappe did everything he possibly could in his side’s bid to retain their World Cup crown.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot as he scored eight times in this year’s tournament, including a hat-trick against Argentina in the final.

He also bagged two assists in Qatar.

Still just 23 years old, Mbappe has already recorded an extremely impressive 14 goal contributions at the World Cup.

Despite playing in just two editions of the competition, he is already among the players with the most combined goals and assists in World Cup history.

GiveMeSport’s World Cup hub image

But how close is he to the summit?

Twitter user @avisualgame has crunched the numbers and named the players with the most goals and assists in World Cup history.

It’s an illustrious list and you can view it below…

=20. Harry Kane – 11 (8 goals, 3 assists)

=20. Roberto Baggio – 11 (9 goals, 2 assists)

=20. Raymond Kopa – 11 (5 goals, 6 assists)

=20. Rudi Voller – 11 (8 goals, 3 assists)

=20. Didi – 11 (4 goals, 7 assists)

=20. Luis Suarez – 11 (7 goals, 4 assists)

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group H – Ghana v Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar – December 2, 2022 Uruguay’s Luis Suarez REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

=17. Teofilo Cubillas – 12 (10 goals, 2 assists)

=17. Leonidas – 12 (8 goals, 4 assists)

=17. Paolo Rossi – 12 (9 goals, 3 assists)

=13. Fritz Walter – 13 (4 goals, 9 assists)

=13. Rivaldo – 13 (8 goals, 5 assists)

=13. Sandor Kocsis – 13 (11 goals, 2 assists)

=13. Jurgen Klinsmann – 13 (11 goals, 2 assists)

12. Kylian Mbappe – 14 (12 goals, 2 assists)

AL KHOR, QATAR – DECEMBER 14: Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

=10. Ademir – 15 (9 goals, 6 assists)

=10. Just Fontaine – 15 (13 goals, 2 assists)

=8. Thomas Muller- 16 (10 goals, 6 assists)

=8. Diego Maradona – 16 (8 goals, 8 assists)

=6. Uwe Seeler – 17 (9 goals, 8 assists)

=6. Grzegorz Lato – 17 (10 goals, 7 assists)

=3. Ronaldo Nazario – 19 (15 goals, 4 assists)

Ronaldo Nazario – the king of the 2002 World Cup!

=3. Gerd Muller – 19 (14 goals, 5 assists)

=3. Miroslav Klose – 19 (16 goals, 3 assists)

2. Pele – 20 (12 goals, 8 assists)

1. Lionel Messi – 21 (13 goals, 8 assists)

Messi now has the most goals and assists in World Cup history after a string of inspired performances in Qatar.

They overtook the legendary Pele, the German duo Klose and Muller, as well as Ronaldo Nazario, to take the top spot.

The Argentine has almost definitely played in his final World Cup and will almost definitely not add to his tally.

Mbappe, just 23 years old, finds himself just outside the top 10 and just seven goal contributions behind his PSG teammate.

Mbappe could well take the top spot at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

2022 World Cup quiz: how much can you remember about the tournament in Qatar?





Spain demolished Costa Rica in their opening game. What was the score? 6-0



6-1



7-0



7-1



You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

To keep up to date with all our sports news, sign up to our Weekly newsletter.

previous story



News Now – Sport News