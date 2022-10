Players who signed rookie extensions before the 2022-23 deadline

For players drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the deadline to sign rookie-scale contract extensions was 6 pm ET on Monday, Oct. 17.

Here’s a quick look at the players who agreed to new terms before Monday’s deadline.

(Editor’s note: All contract terms are reported.)

Players who extended before Monday

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (No. 4 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $95 million

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 21 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $52 million

Nassir Little, Portland Trail Blazers (No. 25 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $28 million

Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets (No. 30 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $82.5 million

Players who extended earlier this offseason

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (No. 1 pick in 2019)

> Five years, $193 million

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 2 pick in 2019)

> Five years, $193 million

RJ Barrett, New York Knicks (No. 3 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $120 million

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 5 pick in 2019)

> Five years, $193 million

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (No. 13 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $130 million

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (No. 28 pick in 2019)

> Four years, $140 million

Notable players who didn’t sign extensions

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (No. 7 pick in 2019)

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 pick in 2019)

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (No. 9 pick in 2019)

Cam Reddish, New York Knicks (No. 10 pick in 2019)

Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns (No. 11 pick in 2019)

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (No. 12 pick in 2019)

Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers (No. 20 pick in 2019)

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics (No. 22 pick in 2019)