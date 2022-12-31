Players who Retired in 2022: Piqué, Ribéry, Tévez…

On the last day of 2022, we remember 15 players who retired this year. Among the most outstanding names on the list published by Transfermarkt are Gerard Piqué, Franck Ribéry, Carlos Tévez and Gonzalo Higuaín.

Gerard Piqué was probably the most surprising retirement at the age of 35. The World Cup Winner with Spain at South Africa 2010 suddenly announced that he would be hanging up his boots on 5 November in a match with Almería.

Still under contract with the Blaugrana until 2023, the defender decided to call time on his playing career at a time when criticism of his performances on and off the pitch was mounting.

Piqué made 615 Appearances for the Catalan clubwinning eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, one Club World Cup and other trophies.

Full screen ALBERT GEA Reuters

Ribéry hangs up the boots

Another one of the most memorable retirements of 2022 was Franck Ribéry. Knee injuries prevented the 39-year-old Frenchman from continuing his career and he had to bid farewell to football with Serie A side Salernitana. On 14 August, he played his last professional game, making a 36-minute appearance in Guillermo Ochoa’s new team’s defeat to Roma.

Full screen Ivan Romano Getty Images

Tévez retires

In July 2022 Carlos Tévez announced his retirement at the age of 38 to take a new step in his life and become a manager. His last game was on 31 May 2021 in the Copa de la Liga in Argentina in a goalless draw between Boca and Racing. However, a year later the striker announced his retirement during a TV show.

Full screen JUAN MABROMATA AFP

Players who Retired in 2022