Players to Watch at the 2022-23 French LNB Pro A – NBA Draft Digest

The offseason is coming to an end around the world and one of the first major leagues to start the season will be the French LNB Pro A, whose opening night will take place a week from today. Considering that France has seen eight different players being drafted in the last four years, four of them in the 2022 NBA draft alone, it’s important to keep an eye on the talent of the French league.

Here are some names that NBA Scouts will be keeping in sight during the LNB Pro A 2022-23 season.

Tier 1: NBA Locks

Victor Wembanyama

18.7 years old | 7’4” Big | Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button