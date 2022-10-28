Players to watch and class outlooks

Players to watch

Victoria Adeniran:

O’Connor, G, sr.

Crystal Aragon: Holmes, G, soph.

Future Arms Vedo:

Warren, G, Sr.

Nadia Bailey:

Madison, G, Jr.

Layla Conley: Harlan, G, sr.

Annalia Cuellar:

Stevens, G, Sr.

Nayeli Espinoza:

Brennan, G, Jr.

Bella Flemings:

Brennan, G, fr.

Rian Forestier: Brandeis, G, jr.

Mia Hammonds:

Steele, F, jr.

Natalie Huff:

Clark, G, Jr.

Addison Iden:

Johnson, G/F, sr.

Sincere Jackson:

Jay, F, Jr.

Addison James:

Steele, G, Sr.

Ja’Shelle Johnson:

Johnson, G, Sr.

Kayla King:

Judson, G, soph.

Lena Newby:

Steele, G, Sr.

Aysia Proctor:

Clemens, G, Sr.

Case Prudhomme:

East Central, F/C, sr.

Arianna Roberson:

Clark, C/F, jr.

Ari Rodriguez:

Judson, G, Sr.

Taylor Ross:

Brennan, F, jr.

Ava Schroeder:

Reagan, F, Sr.

Skye Stephens:

Warren, G, Sr.

Samantha Wagner:

Reagan, G/F, Sr.

Kastyn Young:

Harlan, G, Sr.

Outlook:

Although Clark graduated two key members of the team that advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, the Cougars are in good shape for another strong run.

Clark Returns one of the country’s rising juniors in center/forward Arianna Roberson, the Express-News 2021-22 Co-Newcomer of the Year. The 6-foot-3 forward/center is listed No. 29 nationally and No. 3 in Texas in ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the 2024 class. She has picked up scores of offers, including from Oregon, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, Arizona, among several others.

Junior guard Natalie Huff also returns, along with senior guard Ramsey Robledo, who earned a spot on the UIL 6A state-tournament team.

In District 28-6A, the Cougars will be challenged by Reagan and senior guard/forward Samantha Wagner, listed No. 42 nationally and third in Texas on ESPN’s recruiting list for 2023. Johnson with returning senior guard Ja’Shelle Johnson, an Express-News Super Team member last year.

Steele and Judson will battle it out in District 27-6A. Brennan and Harlan should be the teams to beat in District 29-6A.

Class 5A

Players to watch

Yaneth Anguiano:

Lanier, F/G, sr.

Emery Black:

New Braunfels Canyon, G, sr.

Amanda Brown:

Alamo Heights, G, sr.

Gabryela Galvan:

Southside, G, soph.

Raven Gonzalez:

South San, F, sr.

Madison Guzman:

Jefferson, G, Sr.

Jade Hilliary:

South San, G, sr.

Allison Howe:

Smithson Valley, F, jr.

Ja’Niah Lenior:

SA Veterans Memorial, G, jr.

Amya Miller-Singleton:

Sam Houston, F, sr.

Janiah Perkins:

Highlands, G, sr.

Mia Perez:

Smithson Valley, G, soph.

Jacy Reese: Wagner, G, sr.

Sahvani Sancho:

Wagner, G, Sr.

Cascia Sandoval:

Harlandale, G, Sr.

LA Sneed:

Wagner, G, soph.

Nicole Wallace:

MacArthur, G, Sr.

Outlook:

Wagner is destined to be the area’s toughest team in Class 5A. The Thunderbirds return three key members of last year’s Squad that won 21 games and won the District 27-6A title before getting aligned into Class 5A.

Sophomore guard LA Sneed returns, along with starters Sahvani Sancho and Jacy Reese. Sneed shared 27-6A MVP honors with Sidney Love of Steele, last season’s Express-News Player of the Year now at UTSA.

Two-time reigning state Champion Cedar Park also resides in Region IV. Cedar Park enters are the state’s preseason No. 1 team in 5A. The Timberwolves and Thunderbirds could meet in an epic playoff.

They’ll get an early look at each other as they face off on Friday at Cedar Park.

Sub-Class 5A

Players to watch

Averi Aaron:

Boerne, C, Jr.

Taylor Grona:

Fredericksburg, G, jr.

Tatum Harborth:

Navarro, G, Sr.

Ella Hartmann:

Fredericksburg, G, sr.

Kirsten Hartmann:

Fredericksburg, G, soph.

Evangeline Hernandez:

Somerset, G, sr.

Jordyn Johns:

Floresville, G. soph.

Cadee Martinez:

Lytle, G/F, sr.

Danelly Martinez:

Memorial, F, sr.

Kiara Perry:

Randolph, G, Sr.

Calyssa Sevier:

Lytle, G, Jr.

Laylin Sturm:

Navarro, G, Sr.

Treasure Valley: Kennedy, G, sr.

Outlook:

District 27-4A foes Boerne and Fredericksburg will likely battle it out for a state-tournament berth.

The Billies have qualified for the state tournament in two of the last three seasons. Boerne advanced two years ago. They’ve met for the Region IV-4A Championship each time.

Fredericksburg edged Boerne 47-46 in last year’s regional final.

Each team has a steady point guard with Fredericksburg’s Ella Hartmann and Boerne’s Jamie Ruede. Junior Averi Aaron, a 6-1 junior center, is a force for Boerne.

Private schools

Players to watch

Rylee Busse:

Cornerstone, F, sr.

Olivia Davila:

Lutheran, G, sr.

Julia Garcia:

Saint Mary’s Hall, F, sr.

Gianna Hilliard:

Incarnate Word, F, sr.

Mia Jimenez:

Incarnate Word, G, sr.

Kalysta Martin:

Providence, G, jr.

Sujeili Mermella:

Antonian, G/F, Sr.

Ella Nietz:

Antonian, G, jr.

Madison Olguin:

Antonian, G/F, Sr.

Yasmeen Schmidt:

Cornerstone, G, Fr.

Outlook:

Although Antonian graduated two key members of last year’s run to the TAPPS Class 6A state final, the Apaches have a solid foundation in senior Madison Olguin, junior Ella Neitz and senior Sujeili Mermella, a Talented two-sport star (volleyball). That trio along with promising freshman point guard Arianna Davis should give Antonia enough push for a long postseason stay.

[email protected]

Twitter: @hinojosa_david