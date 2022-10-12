Players to target in deals before the market corrects itself

Special to Yahoo Sports

We really saw some Fantasy running backs separate themselves last week with the elite guys really performing and some guys just below that tier popping off. Losing Rashaad Penny (season) and Damien Harris (likely a couple of weeks) in Week 5 drives scarcity at the position up even more. The start of bye weeks creates another wrinkle. Hug your top running backs tight and don’t let go.

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go Deeper into the process if you’re interested. Each week, I’ll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let’s examine four players to target in deals.

Trade For Melvin Gordon

Gordon was the lead back in Week 5 and did “fine.” The Broncos look broken on offense and this is a split backfield. Gordon has a lot of warts, but that also makes him affordable while a lot of running backs just aren’t. Bye weeks are here and many Managers are having trouble with running back depth. Gordon feels misvalued and has the upside of being an RB2 on your roster. If you can land Gordon while his value is down, it is a good move to build depth and has the potential to gain value if Denver figures things out.

Melvin Gordon III is an interesting trade target at a time when his Fantasy value is down. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Trade For Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett has appeared on the Trade For section before and he is still being undervalued. He is an ideal target to acquire. It seems like people are not letting go of their priors about the Seahawks’ offense and Lockett specifically. There is a ton of room for profit here in the right deal. He is a strong flex-type play that you can get for bench player prices.

Trade for high-end quarterbacks

The market is dictated and seeded by expert Consensus ranks. Over the last several years, there is a trend to devalue the quarterback position. This year it has gone too far and is just not correct. The top quarterbacks are giving a positional advantage and it is not being baked in by the experts. If you can trade for any of the elite quarterbacks, do it.

The Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Managers might have drafted poorly and now need depth. Look for a 2 or 3-for-1 trade to help fill their team needs if you drafted well and need an upgrade at quarterback.

None of these players are must-buy or must-sell. These are just guys that are likely misvalued in your league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and my favorite part of Fantasy football.

Better known as “PeakedInHighSkool,” Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series “Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts” has helped him find his niche in the industry. Alex works full time as an engineer and is absolutely exhausting to talk to at parties since he only talks about Fantasy football, CrossFit, and brewing beer. They can follow him on Twitter @PeakedInHS_FF or on Reddit as u/PeakedInHighSkool.

