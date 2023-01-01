Players that could arrive as free agents to the MLS in the summer

Major League Soccer wants to keep growing each year and become one of the best leagues in the world. The United States has been an attractive destination for players in their prime and last year Gareth Bale (LAFC), Giorgio Chiellini (LAFC) and Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) were among the superstars that played during the 2022 campaign.

Now several teams are eagerly waiting for the winter transfer window to open so they can start negotiating and meeting with players in Europe’s top tier about the possibility of playing in Major League Soccer during the 2023 season. Several of them have not renewed their contract with their respective Clubs and they will become free agents, meaning that they can start negotiating with any club and join them in the summer.

Karim Benzema

The 35-year-old striker is the current Ballón d’Or Winner and the Captain of Real Madrid. The problem for the La Liga side is that Karim Benzema’s contract expires on June 30, 2023 and he has yet to sign a contract extension. This means that the former French international could start talking to Clubs in MLS and if he likes the offer then he will arrive as a free agent in the summer.

David De Gea

The 32-year-old goalkeeper is trying to extend his stay at Old Trafford because his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the current season. The good news is that there are positive contacts between the Red Devils and David De Gea’s agent. They’re hoping for the Spanish international to sign a two or three-year deal with a lesser salary.

N’Golo Kanté

The French international will have several offers on the table once his contract with Chelsea expires on June 30. It has been reported that the Stamford Bridge side sat down with Kanté in September, but the negotiations were unsuccessful. The latest news is that the 31-year-old will sign a pre-agreement with FC Barcelona to join the club as a free agent in the summer.

Memphis Depay

The Dutchman is no longer happy at FC Barcelona and lacks minutes since Xavi took over the managerial job last season. Memphis Depay will most likely leave during the upcoming transfer window because his contract expires in the summer. It has been reported that several clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing the experienced striker.

Ikay Gundogan

The German international has been one of the most important players since Pep Guardiola took over the Manchester City job back in 2016. Ikay Gundogan will be out of contract at the Etihad stadium this summer and Guardiola wants to keep the German international. It has been reported that the Citizens are in talks to extend the 32-year-old’s contract until 2025.

Toni Kroos

The former German international has been a key midfielder in Real Madrid’s success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Toni Kroos will be out of contract in the summer and it seems that his time with the Spanish Giants will come to an end. Kroos could follow the steps of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who joined the Chicago Fire after leaving Bayern Munich.