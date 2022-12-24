Players take to social media to show off 2023 Masters invites | Golf News and Tour Information

Earlier this week Augusta National announced that it will keep its current field criteria for the 2023 Masters, meaning it will not ban LIV Golf members for the upcoming tournament. In a statement, Augusta National and Masters chairman Fred Ridley wrote that, “Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the Meaningful Legacies of those who built it.” However, while Ridley said he was “disappointed” in these developments, “our focus is to Honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers.”