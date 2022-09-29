Players selected to ‘Pro Bowl Games’ will be required to attend barring a medical issue

The NFL’s changes to the Pro Bowl called for an amended agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

The biggest notable point agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA: Players selected for The Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported it’s Thursday.

The flag football game will be a 7-on-7 showdown, meaning no linemen will be involved. The linemen will still have something to do, of course, with the agreement listing skill events also taking place at the stadium, but without specific details. Those players will be required to participate in a skill event on Sunday of Pro Bowl week in lieu of the game.

Skills competitions and events will include, but are not limited to dodgeball, best catch, thread the needle and quarterback drills, per the side letter, leaving room for additional creativity on the part of Pro Bowl planners.

Players on the winning team will receive $84,000, while members of the losing side will receive $42,000.