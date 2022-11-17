Players selected for We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball event
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 1:08 PM
The Inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball event will be Dec. 10 at Kiski Area High School, and the 36 Seniors set to take part have been selected.
They represent 16 schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley and surrounding communities: Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Hampton, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Mars, Plum, Springdale, St. Joseph and Valley.
Tim Toy, executive director of the We Serve First Foundation, said the evening is shaping up to be a celebration of the careers of the senior players and also the game itself.
They said invitations have and will be extended to college coaches to attend the games.
The format for the all-star event will be a four-team tournament. Coaches of the four teams — Freeport’s Tom Phillips, Butler’s Megan Lucas, Franklin Regional’s Rachel Carter and Leechburg’s Eve Hebrank — will draft players after a relaxed practice session Dec. 9.
Phillips will Coach the Freeport girls in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Championship game against District 3 Champion York Catholic. Game time is 1 pm in Mechanicsburg.
First-round games for the all-star event Dec. 10 will start at 4:15 pm
Doors open at 3. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and youth age 5 and under are free.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 724-493-5945.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the We Serve First Foundation’s mission to “seek out young Athletes with financial burdens, regardless of their age or skill level, and help them find a love for competition in a team sport.”
Senior All-Star Selections
Cassidy Adams, outside hitter, Armstrong
Lauren Atwell, middle hitter, Mars
Avery Bain, outside hitter, Burrell
Taylor Barr, setter, Burrell
Brynn Bires, middle hitter, Kiski Area
Emily Bologna, outside hitter, Plum
Bella Burrell, setter, Springdale
Anna Cibik, libero, Leechburg
Cassidy Dell, setter, Freeport
Ella Evans, middle hitter, Franklin Regional
Madison Friess, outside hitter, Deer Lakes
Alyssa Gallagher, outside hitter, Knoch
Addison Gindlesperger, middle hitter, Hampton
Hadley Hellgren, middle hitter, Freeport
Eve Johnson, outside hitter, Highlands
Sydney Joyce, setter, Kiski Area
Melissa Karastury, setter, Knoch
Macy Kubla, outside hitter, Leechburg
Jillian Lewandowski, right-side hitter, Valley
Gabby Mason, setter, St. Joseph
Madeline Mastalerz, middle hitter, Leechburg
Madison Nguyen, setter, Franklin Regional
Maya Obendorfer, defensive specialist, Hampton
Anna Pietrusinski, libero, Mars
Madalyn Polka, defensive specialist, Kiski Area
Janiya Potts, defensive specialist, Valley
Carli Ramchandran, defensive specialist, Franklin Regional
Kate Remaley, middle hitter, Armstrong
Cassidy Safran, libero, St. Joseph
Ava Soilis, libero, Freeport
Kelsey Sprouse, outside hitter, Springdale
Jessica Sullivan, Setter, Deer Lakes
Dannika Susko, middle hitter, Plum
Brinley Toland, outside hitter, Apollo-Ridge
Ava Whitlinger, outside hitter, Apollo-Ridge
Megan Yanief, outside hitter, Mars
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
