Players from the Class B state volleyball final Headline the first team

Two Seniors Instrumental in Omaha Skutt capturing its state-record eighth straight Class B title top the All-Omaha area volleyball team.

Outside hitter Morgan Burke and setter Ivy Leuck highlight the seven-member first team. They helped the SkyHawks win the Championship in a dramatic five-set final against Elkhorn North.

Two players from that Wolves’ runner-up squad — outside hitter Grace Heaney and setter Reese Booth — also earned slots on the first team. Elkhorn North went 32-5 and fell just short of its first state title.

Other first-team selections are Nora Wurtz of Douglas County West, Haley Wolfe of Elkhorn and Olivia Mauch of Bennington.

Selections are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.

Burke, the Honorary captain, led Class B with 505 kills. The Michigan Recruit had 57 in three state tourney matches for Coach Renee Saunders’ squad.

Leuck, an Omaha commit, was a setter who also was a dangerous hitter for the SkyHawks. She had 691 assists in Skutt’s 6-2 offense and also belted 220 kills.

Saunders said that eighth straight title is difficult to fathom.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” she said. “There are all these great players on these great teams so to get No. 8 is really special.”

Heaney, who will play collegiately at Purdue, was second in Class B with 443 kills. She pounded 28 kills and had 27 digs in the final against Skutt.

Booth, a Northern Iowa commit, dished out 974 assists. The daughter of Creighton volleyball Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth also had 82 kills and a team-leading 49 aces.

Wurtz, a Creighton recruit, led Class C-1 Douglas County West to its first state tournament appearance. The 6-foot-4 junior had 439 kills and 84 blocks.

Wolfe, a Wichita State commit, had 394 kills for the Antlers. Elkhorn came up just short of state, losing to Waverly in a five-set district final.

Mauch, a Nebraska recruit, helped Bennington return to state for the first time since 2017. The 5-8 junior was second in the state in digs with 837 and also was dangerous at the service line with a Class B-high 83 aces.

*H — Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, Sr.

H — Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 6-2, Sr.

H — Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West, 6-4, Jr.

H — Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn, 6-2, Sr.

H/S — Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, Sr.

S — Reese Booth, Elkhorn North, 5-8, Jr.

L — Olivia Mauch, Bennington, 5-8, Jr.

H — Lily Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, 5-11, Sr.

H — Lauren Buzbee, Bennington, 6-0, Sr.

H — Addison West, Omaha Skutt, 5-11, Fr.

H — Ava Spies, Elkhorn North, 5-9, Jr.

H — Shay Heaney, Elkhorn North, 6-2, So.

S — Madelyn Uhlir, Bennington, 5-8, Jr.

L — Paisley Douglas, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, Jr.