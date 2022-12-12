Players declare for NFL Draft, skip postseason

Per Duck Territory, Christian Gonzalez recently announced on social media that he was opting out of the school’s Bowl game to get a jumpstart on his 2023 NFL Draft preparations. The 6-foot-2 cornerback is a one-and-done with the Ducks after recording 50 tackles to go with four interceptions and seven pass deflections in 12 games. His 11 passes defended are tied for the fifth most among Pac-12 players.

“I am super excited to see this next chapter — the one I’ve been dreaming of my whole life — will take me. With that being said, I am opting out of the Bowl game and I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft , Gonzalez said.