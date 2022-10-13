Players, coaches Polled on who is actually good at defense

MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell quipped that “50% of basketball is the (defensive) end but the 98% that everyone talks about is offense.” It couldn’t be more true. Basketball is a make-or-miss game, and that can sometimes cloud whether a player is good at defense or not. Looking at the block leaders or the Steal leaders is not always the correct way to measure a player’s defensive prowess.

“Everybody wants the guy who is getting steals, but sometimes that guy is getting burned a lot because he’s gambling and gets out of position,” Northwestern Coach Chris Collins told 247Sports. “When you have a guy who’s always in the right spot? For me, I had the opportunity to Coach Shane Battier in college (at Duke). There was no better team defender than him in my opinion. He could take charges, he could switch, he was always in the right spot. They could switch, they could block shots. There were just so many things he could do on that end of the floor.

“In today’s day and age, the guys that can guard multiple positions are the ones who are highest priority. So many people run pick-and-roll actions, so if you can switch those and not get burned by them, it really limits a lot of what another team can do.”

247Sports Polled dozens of coaches and players at Big Ten Media Days to discover who they believe is actually good defense. Here were the results: