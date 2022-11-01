Player’s Club: Madison Albornoz – District Fray

We love our DC Fray sports leagues, so we’re highlighting players in our Players’ Club series. This month, we’re featuring DC Fray superstar Madison Albornoz. Learn more about our Leagues here.

Madison Albornoz is one of the more versatile starters in the DC Fray firmament, with serious skills in softball, skeeball and kickball. As a public health professional, she was also on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, working with Fairfax County officials to provide much-needed assistance. We’re honored that she made time for a chat. Read on to learn more about Albornoz’s experience with DC Fray.

District Fray: When did you first play sports, and when did you get hooked?

Madison Albornoz: I have been playing sports for as long as I can remember. After a period of not playing, I reconnected with competitive sports in the spring of 2022. Returning to my competitive and active roots absolutely has me hooked again. Fray has allowed me to engage my competitive side and, more importantly, it’s given me a low-stakes place to try new sports.

How did you get started with Fray?

While looking for Athletic Outlets and more queer-friendly spaces, a friend of mine recommended the longstanding kickball league on Thursday nights. I found my way to Fray through word of mouth and moving into the city at the right time. Also while I faced a period of unemployment, Fray welcomed me in to host or ref many leagues. I have made friends and gotten to know the city better through hosting.

How does your team get along?

Through intentional community building, our team became a tight-knit group. Many of us were looking for connection and a place to have fun. We ended up finding each other. Our team is a group of people who value our connection and mutual support above all else.

How do you postgame?

Postgame, we can be found supporting both our Sponsor bar and other local (queer) bars. We use this night to connect with each other and to unwind in a space that is completely disconnected from our day-to-day stressors.

Do you hang out with your team outside of Fray?

I see at least one of my teammates every day of the week. The group often connects to take walks, picnics, hikes and, potentially most importantly, we dance our struggles away at our favorite local queer bars. It is a normal occurrence to receive an invitation to a random event on any given night in our team group chat. We also plan team events like tie-dying, pumpkin carving and group dinners. We are really more of a group of friends who play sports together than a team who hangs out outside of the sport.

If you had to pick one: kickball, softball or skeeball?

Kickball.

Neighborhood: Petworth. Favorite DC museum: Hirshhorn. Favorite DC restaurant: Whichever has the best offer is Too Good To Go. Favorite bar: As You Are. Best part of living in the DMV: Having access to nature, the city and my family.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local Journalism and start your membership today.