Player of the Year race update for January

The Atlantic Coast Conference basketball season is in full swing as we finish up the month of January. So far through eight games for most teams, we have some surprises near the top of the conference.

Clemson got off to a 7-0 start before dropping a game against Wake Forest earlier this week. The Demon Deacons are right there Chasing the Tigers with a 6-2 record as is Miami, who just might be the most consistent team in the conference this season.

Virginia is also right there in the race to win the conference and earn one of four byes while North Carolina and Duke both have three losses going into the weekend.

Then there’s NC State. A team that whooped up is Duke at home and had another win over Miami as well. But they sit at 5-3 and just can’t seem to find that consistency that would make them the top team in the country.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played in the coming weeks and the conference will sort itself out. But before we get into February and the slate of games, we wanted to take a look at the Player of the Year race for the conference and who is currently leading, the contenders and who else is in the mix.

2022-23 stats: 17.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 57.9 FG%, 11 double-doubles

2022-23 stats: 19.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 39.2 FG%, ACC leading scorer

2022-23 stats: 18.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 47.0 FG%, leading ACC in assists

2022-23 stats: 16.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 45.5 FG%

2022-23 stats: 15.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.6 APG, 41.7 3PG%

2022-23 stats: 14.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 42.4 FG%, 9 double-doubles

