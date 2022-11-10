Player-by-player breakdown of the UConn Women’s basketball team

The regular season begins Thursday night, when Northeastern visits Gampel Pavilion. Twelve players make up this year’s roster, but only 10 are active.

Eight have previous experience playing in college, as UConn will have two available freshmen. Five spent the offseason recovering from injuries suffered last season, while one hasn’t played in over 500 days.

So how can each player on the UConn roster — including those sidelined by injuries — contribute this season? Here’s a rundown:

Paige Bueckers

Buecker’s biggest priority this season is staying healthy and recovering from her offseason ACL injury. The junior said she has no intention of coming back early and playing this season, but she’ll continue to lead from the sideline acting as an extra coach. Coach P can make an impact.

Azzi Fudd

With Bueckers out, Fudd will become UConn’s No. 1 option is offense. The 2021 No. 1 Recruit didn’t reach her potential last season because of an ongoing foot injury. Fudd said she’s feeling healthier and spent the summer focused on improving her jump shot. If she’s able to remain healthy, she’s capable of becoming one of the top players in the nation this season. It’s also likely we’ll see the debut of Azzi Fudd as a Collegiate point guard, too.

Nika Mühl

Mühl, last year’s Big East Defensive Player of the Year, will replace Bueckers as UConn’s starting point guard. The Croatian took over for Bueckers in 19 games last season when she was out with a knee injury. She’ll need to bring her signature aggressiveness and quickness this season — just in a more controlled manner to avoid any risk of fouling — while also contributing more on offense.

Caroline Ducharme

Ducharme was UConn’s biggest bright spot in a season full of injuries last year. The sophomore showed she can be trusted in big-time moments and isn’t afraid to take over and lead. After playing all last year with a hip injury, she had surgery this offseason and was seemingly healthy, until she missed the preseason exhibition game with a stiff neck. If healthy she’ll likely compete with Lou Lopez Sénéchal for a starting spot.

Lou Lopez Senéchal

UConn’s newest transfer comes to Storrs after leading Fairfield in scoring for the past four years. She was named last year’s MAAC Player of the Year and the MAAC Tournament’s MVP. While she’s new to the Husky system, she’ll be looked at to bring experience to the backcourt and help Fudd out on the perimeter.

Dorka Juhász

Juhász will join junior Aaliyah Edwards starting in the frontcourt. The former Ohio State transfer took a bit to find her role last year but has since become a leader both on and off the court. She Returns as UConn’s leading rebounder and will have this last season to Impress WNBA and Overseas professional Scouts ahead of next spring’s WNBA Draft.

Aaliyah Edwards

Edwards will start for the second-straight season and return as UConn’s lead blocker. After competing for Canada at the 2020 Olympics, the Kingston, Ontario native struggled consistently to start last season but eventually re-found her footing. This season, she’ll need to limit her turnovers and increase her back-to-the-basket mobility to further help on offense.

Aubrey Griffin

Griffin sat out all of last year with a preseason ankle injury and a season-ending back surgery. The redshirt junior hasn’t played a live college game in over 550 days but had all last season and offseason to heal and get back in shape. Depending on how long it takes her to get back into the groove, she’ll be one of the first back-up forwards off the bench.

Amari DeBerry

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma praised DeBerry after the NCAA tournament last season, saying he finally saw her determination when he called upon her to step up in the Final Four. DeBerry stayed in Storrs this summer to improve her skills. If she shows enough improvement, her minutes will increase, and she could become a solid backup for Edwards and Juhász.

Ayanna Patterson

Patterson will add depth to UConn’s frontcourt off the bench. The 6-foot-2 freshman’s skill set is already highlighted by her ability to dunk, but she’ll need to show she can compete against college-level players in the post to develop a consistent role in UConn’s lineup.

Ice Brady

Brady will join Bueckers on the sideline this season. The freshman suffered a season-ending patella injury in preseason practices, forcing her collegiate debut to be postponed until next fall. Just like Bueckers, Brady’s main priority this season is to focus on her rehab and recovery while acting as Coach P’s Assistant on the UConn bench.

Inês Bettencourt

Bettencourt will be Mühl’s go-to backup off the bench. The Portuguese point guard is the youngest on UConn’s roster and will likely take time to adjust to the college game. While Fudd also has experience facilitating the ball, Bettencourt will need to adapt quickly to help bring depth to the backcourt.