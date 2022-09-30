Play Well, Play More Sounds Good To The Viking Golf Team

When you are playing well, you want to keep playing. And Portland State Women’s Golf will get that chance as they are right back at it five days after the most recent tournament. The Vikings will compete in the 21-team Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Tacoma Country and Golf Club. The tournament is hosted by Seattle University.

Portland State wants to continue its early-season trend of quality play. The Vikings have a fifth-place finish (among 18 teams) and third-place finish at the Eagle Invitational earlier this week. Moreover, the Vikings had a best round of 294 and a 54-hole total of 900 at the Eagle Invitational. Both scores were the best by a Viking team since the fall of 2019.

Leading the way has been a senior transfer Tya Seth . The Lake Oswego High School product has maintained a 72.50 scoring average through two events and came within one stroke of winning the Eagle Invitational. Seth has a fourth-place and second-place finish in two tournaments. She had a career-best round of 69 and a total of 219 at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, then bettered that with a career-best 68 and 216 at the Eagle Invitational.

Seth is not the only Viking playing well as evidenced by the team scores. Sophomore Tannica Porter has two top-15 finishes and a 75.00 scoring average. Junior Mariana Garcia Rosette has a scoring average of 75.83 through two tournaments – more than three shots better than her scoring average last season. Sophomore Mari Nakamura had a 78.00 scoring average – also a 3+ shot improvement over last year – in her first competition at the Eagle Invitational. Freshmen Payten Shimizu (78.83) and Bayler Brundage (80.83) have each started both events and contributed season-bests of 74 in the final round of the Eagle Invitational.

All six Vikings will compete at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational, five for the team and one as an individual. It will be the third of four fall events for the Vikings.

Among the 21 teams are four other Big Sky Conference schools. PSU is currently 5-4 in head-to-head scoring with Big Sky teams, 18-6-1 in head-to-head scoring with all teams through two events.

PAT LESSER-HARBOTTLE INVITATIONAL

Date: Oct. 3-4

Course: Tacoma Country and Golf Club

Par/Yardage: 72/6,020 yards

Host: Seattle University

Play: 54 holes of stroke play, with 36 holes of continuous play on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday. A shotgun start at 8 am both days.

Live scoring: www.birdiefire.com

Teams competing (21): Seattle, Southern Mississippi, North Dakota State, Santa Clara, North Dakota, Eastern Washington, Weber State, Tarleton State, Montana State, Stephen F. Austin, Portland State, South Dakota, Cal Baptist, UC Irvine, Nevada, Cal State Fullerton , Idaho, Utah Valley, UC Davis, Gonzaga, British Columbia, Washington.

TAP-INS

SCORING AVERAGES/ROUNDS: Tya Seth 72.50/6; Tannica Porter 75.00/6; Mariana Garcia Rosette 75.83/6; Mari Nakamura 78.00/3; Payten Shimizu 78.83/6; Bayler Brundage 80.83/6

72.50/6; 75.00/6; 75.83/6; 78.00/3; 78.83/6; 80.83/6 BIRDIE WATCHING (6 rounds): Tya Seth 20; Tannica Porter 16; Mariana Garcia Rosette 10; Mari Nakamura 6 (3 rounds); Bayler Brundage 6 (1 eagle); Payten Shimizu 4.

FALL SEASON

Sept. 12-13, Hobble Creek Fall Classic, Hobble Creek GC, Springville, UT, t5th of 18 teams, 305-298-307=910

Sept. 26-28, Eagle Invitational, Indian Canyon GC, Spokane, WA, 3rdrd of 9 teams, 310-296-294=900

October 3-4, Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational, Tacoma CC, Lakewood, WA (Seattle)

October 24-26, Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Kapolei GC, Honolulu, HI (Hawai’i)

SPRING SEASON

February 13-14, Mountain Classic Matchplay, The Classic Club, Palm Desert, CA (Wyoming/Boise State)

Mar. 9-11, Lady Thunderbird Invitational, Sunbrook Golf Course, St. George, UT (Southern Utah)

April 3-4, Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Ak Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa, AZ (Wyoming)

April 9-11, Bobcat Desert Classic, The Golf Club of Estrella, Goodyear, AZ (Montana State)

April 5-7 p.m., Big Sky Conference Championship, Talking Stick Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ